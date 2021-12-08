Wangiri scam, beware of ghost rings: how to defend yourself

Pay close attention to the ghost ring scam, as they manage to drain your credit. Here’s everything you need to know about it and how to defend yourself.

The last two years, unfortunately, have been marked by the negative impact of Covid which has led us to change many of our habits. A clear example of this is social distancing, which has contributed, for its part, to an increasingly massive use of the various technological devices. Starting from smartphone, passing through computers up to tablets, in fact, there are so many means at our disposal that offer us the possibility of communicating at any time with people even geographically very distant from us.

Precisely because of the various services available to us, therefore, the growing interest in new technologies is not surprising. In addition to the countless advantages, however, we must remember to pay the utmost attention also to the possible ones risks. More and more often, in fact, some malicious people try to exploit these tools, in order to be able to extort money and sensitive data to the unfortunate person on duty. In this context, we invite you to pay attention to phantom rings scam, as through this scam they manage to drain the credit. So let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it and above all how to defend yourself.

Phone scams, beware of phantom rings: the trap is around the corner

Despite the particularly complicated period in which we find ourselves living, due to Covid, i scammers they never stop. Indeed, during the lockdown period there was a real boom in attempts to scams. Traps studied down to the smallest detail, through which some cyber criminals have tried to empty credit of the unfortunate on duty.

Unfortunately, there are many scam attempts to which the utmost attention must be paid. A clear example of this is the renaming scam Wangiri. This term, translated, means “ring” and, as can be easily understood from the name, it is a scam that is implemented, precisely, through the strategy of missed calls. In practice, the unfortunate person on duty receives rings on your smartphone by numbers with foreign prefixes, or, in some cases, real calls.

Most of such blasts come from England, prefix +44, from Moldova, prefix +373, or from Kosovo, with prefix +383, or from Tanzania, prefix +255. But not only that, sometimes these ghost calls can also come from Italy, with the prefixes generally of Rome or Milan, or 02 or 06.

Among the most widespread and well-known deception attempts, these rings are repeated with a certain frequency, in such a way as to attract the attention of the recipient of these calls. The latter, driven by curiosity, after a certain number of rings could be tempted to call back the number in question. Too bad that at this point the scam.

On the other side of the handset, in fact, no one answers, or a recording starts and puts it on hold. In this way the scammers aim to spend as much time as possible, in order to extort money. It is, in fact, of pay numbers, aimed precisely at draining telephone credit.

Call costs can be up to 1.5 euros per second. Precisely for this reason, in order to avoid having to deal with unpleasant episodes of this type, the advice is always to never call suspicious numbers. Unfortunately, the trap is always around the corner.

Wangiri scam, beware: here’s how to defend yourself

Unlike what one might think, unfortunately, the Wangiri scam is much more widespread than one might think, so much so that many people risk falling into the trap on time. Precisely for this reason we invite you to pay the utmost attention, in order to defend yourself from this attempt to scam.

First of all, the advice is to do not answer unknown numbers. In this context, moreover, it may be appropriate to do a little search the web. In this way it is possible to understand if there is information about it, such as any negative reports from other users. In the latter case, therefore, it is good to insert the number in question in the black list of your phone, in order to avoid possible hassle in the future.

But not only that, you can ask your line operator di block calls from abroad, or use ad hoc applications, which allow us to block calls with unknown numbers or in any case reported as dangerous by the community. In the case of an Android device, for example, you can use the “Should I Answer 2019” application.

If, on the other hand, it is an iOS device, it is advisable to opt for the “REKK-Call Blocker” app. In any case, the watchword is to always pay close attention. Only in this way, in fact, can you protect yourself from telephone scams, aimed at draining the credit of the unfortunate person on duty.