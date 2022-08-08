Want a good VPN? Enjoy 30 days money back with ExpressVPN!

Facebook

The VPN market is tough, with lots of competition, but ExpressVPN knows exactly how to stand out from the crowd: it packs the pro features, offering far more than anyone else.

Top-notch platform support includes apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, and other operating systems, not to mention custom firmware for many routers, plus manual setup guides for Apple TV, Fire TV, PlayStation, Chromebooks, Kindle Fire and more.

A solid set of core features provides multiple layers of protection. ExpressVPN protects your internet traffic by, for example, using its own DNS servers. High-end encryption technologies prevent even the most advanced attackers from spying on your activities. Even if the VPN drops, no problem: a premium kill switch activates immediately to block your internet connection and ensure your safety.

The company offers an extensive network of more than 3,000 servers spread across 160 cities from 94 countries. Europe and the United States have the best coverage, but ExpressVPN also has many locations in Asia and several countries that rarely appear elsewhere. There are 27 countries in Asia-Pacific alone, for example – Mozilla VPN only has around 30 countries in its entire network.

However, ExpressVPN doesn’t just beat the competition on standard features: it has its own unique technologies. Lightway is the super-fast and secure VPN protocol from ExpressVPN, for example. And the MediaStreamer smart DNS system helps unblock certain websites without having to connect to the VPN.





A clear and simple privacy policy explains that ExpressVPN doesn’t log any sensitive information – but you don’t have to take the company’s word for it. ExpressVPN had their servers audited to confirm they deliver on their promises, while F-Secure just audited their apps for security issues (they passed with flying colors).

The real standout feature might be support, though, where ExpressVPN has agents available 24/7 on live chat. It’s not the very basic, outsourced front-line support you often get with other services: it’s experts who can walk you through just about any technical issue. If you have any issues, you won’t wait a day (or potentially longer) for a support response. In our experience, there’s always someone available on ExpressVPN’s live chat, and you might get quality help in minutes.

Our opinion on ExpressVPN: the verdict

This is a Top quality VPN that exceeded our expectations in every wayfrom platform coverage and privacy, to ease of use, unblocking capabilities, and excellent support. ExpressVPN is more expensive than most, but you can see why: it is a neat, powerful and professional service.

