Want Galaxy S22? In the meantime, here are all the official static and dynamic wallpapers

There is no official confirmation yet but it should now be less than a month before the announcement of the new Galaxy S22 range from Samsung about which we really know a lot by now. In the past few hours, the Korean company has also announced the new Exynos 2200 processor which, in all probability, will be used on part of these smartphones.

As a further “piece” of the hypothetical puzzle relating to the characteristics of these new Galaxy S22, of course, also the standard wallpapers could not be missing, graphic elements that more and more often take on a very important role as shown in all the official images and which in fact, they also contribute to giving a “personality” to the products.