Want whiter teeth? Treat yourself to this magic pen

Obviously, in the Kardashian-Jenner clanthe tips to always be on top abound. Beautiful figure, clear skin or luscious lips, every little tip is good to take to feel good in your sneakers. Lately, it’s the eldest of the Jenners, Kendall, who has been talking about her with a tip for… beautiful teeth ! Often overlooked, teeth are what you see first when you smile. Quite often it is our charm asset and our smile reveals a lot about our hygiene. It is therefore essential to take care of it as well as possible. The problem? For people who smoke or who drink a lot of coffee, it is not always easy to display an ultra white smile. A few nudges are thus welcome to display whiter teeth. And if you’re not ready to go through the box teeth whitening at the dentist, very good alternatives exist. The proof by Jenner.

A magic pen

The solution ? A simple pen imagined by the model herself. Painless and to do at home, this pen will change your beauty routine. With the mark MOONKendall Jenner imagined this whitening pen at a low price to facilitate our oral routine. Thanks to the latter, you will be able to say goodbye to stains that do not want to dislodge while giving your teeth the whiteness they deserve. How ? Using its formula: lavender oil, honeysuckle flower and strawberry extract. For the application, we advise you to do before to sleep and in front of an episode of your favorite series. All you have to do is apply the product to your teeth and leave it on for thirty minutes. without eating or drinking. Here you are with all white teeth and you have the smile of a star. Kendall Jenner better watch out!