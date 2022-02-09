Wanted a “King” to manage the island of Piel and its pub

Monarch wanted to manage the islet of Piel, in the United Kingdom, a few hundred meters from the coasts of southern Cumbria: according to a tradition that has lasted for almost 190 years, in fact, the chosen one – or the chosen one – will be granted the title of “King” or “Queen” and already over 200 people – reports the BBC – have come forward from all over the world.

In addition to this small strip of land of just 20 hectares that rises in Morecambe Bay and houses the ruins of an ancient castle and six holiday cottages, the future ‘King’ or the future ‘Queen’ will have to know how to manage the only pub. of the island – the Ship Inn, founded in 1836 – which they will receive under a ten-year concession contract from the district of Barrow, to which the island belongs.

The royal title will then be bestowed on the chosen person and his coronation will take place by pouring alcohol on his head. City Councilor Frank Cassidy said the announcement for the new manager was posted in the global media, while his colleague Derek Gawne said expressions of interest so far have come from all over the world, including Africa.

In the announcement, the Municipality described the island of Piel – which can be reached by ferry, but also on foot (guide recommended) at low tide – as “a great resource for Cumbria”, underlining that the duties of the person to come choices will include “the management of the Ship Inn, the maintenance of the land in the surrounding area and the management of the campsite and its toilets and showers”.

