Wanted: Dead, the action game with swords and guns, presents trailer at SXSW 2022

The publisher 110 Industries and the developer Soleil, which was acquired a few months ago by Tencent, have shown a new trailer Wanted: Dead on the occasion of SXSW 2022. It is a third-person action game that combines attacks with bladed weapons and shooting in a violent Hong Kong that will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC in 2022.

Behind the title are some people responsible for ninja gaidenso it’s easy to see similarities to the Team Ninja series and other adventure-type adventures. Bayonetta or Devil May Crybut especially with Devil’s Third from Valhalla Game Studios.

Players will control Lieutenant Hannah Stone, leader of the “Zombie Unit”, an elite team that goes where the police won’t. The plot will take place in a “dark and dangerous version of a science fiction Hong Kong where you’ll need fine-tuned skills to survive.” It won’t all be action, as there will be times when Stone can explore the barracks to relax, eat and drink for pre-combat stat boosts.

High-octane third-person action

Players will be able to choose whether to approach enemies using the melee or from a distance with your weapons. The developers promise “cool slow-motion sequences and a limb-severing mechanic that changes enemies’ attack patterns adding flair and substance to combat encounters.”

Natsuki Tsuragai, the main designer, assures that it will be a hardcore action game, a genre in which, according to him, Japanese publishers are no longer interested. “We both wanted to make a hardcore game,” says Tsuragai of 110 Industries. “They were very passionate about it. [de hacer un juego hardcore]. And since we had been making difficult action games for a long time… we were able to come to an agreement very easily.”