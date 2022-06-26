wants more of Harley Quinn and Margot Robbie

The rumor has circulated in the networks that Lady Gaga could play harley quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker 2, and on the subject, it seems that a large number of fans are not ready to say goodbye to the interpretation of margot robbieThe actress first played the role in the 2016 film Suicide Squad, then went on to star in 2020’s Birds of Prey and appeared in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad last year.

And taking into account that the days of James Gunn with DC are far from over, as he’ll be working on a second season of Peacemaker once he’s done with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, to which the director recently gave a disappointing update on Suicide Squad 2, though that doesn’t mean that There are no plans to bring back Robbie’s Harley Quinn, even Gunn gave a promising little sneak peek on Twitter this week:

“Please bring Harley back for another project”a fan tweeted, to which he replied “It is not a bad idea”And sure, this certainly isn’t a confirmation that Gunn and Robbie will be working together again, but it’s hard not to get hopeful, especially when there’s so much more to Harley’s story to tell, plus Robbie mentioned that he really wants to see his character in a romance with Poison Ivy:

“I mean, I’m actually quite interested in Harley’s romantic life.”Robbie revealed. “So one box that I liked to check off on this one is seeing her try to date new guys because that’s something that I’ve always enjoyed seeing when she came out in the comics and something that I’d like to explore like you said, Poison Ivy, that’s a relationship that I’d love to see.” on the screen”.

“Yes, we have talked about it”Gunn recently told The Playlist when asked about a sequel to Suicide Squad. “But the honest truth is that I have so many hours in a day to work on stuff. And I’ve had so much fun working on television that I really think that’s what I’m going to do the next year of my life.”

“I’m not sure what I’m going to do next because it might be a movie outside of [DC]but it could be a DC movie that has to do with these characters”Gunn shared. “Does that mean it’s the Suicide Squad movie or something else that’s in that world or a little bit different from that? And I’m not exactly sure about that.”