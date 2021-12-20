wants to re-discuss a court case – Corriere.it

from Stefano Montefiori

Excluding the terrorist trail: negotiations are underway between the police and the 56-year-old attacker, armed with a knife and already known for psychiatric problems

PARIS – A 56-year-old man, born in Tunis, known in the neighborhood and to the police for psychiatric problems, on the afternoon of Monday 20 December he took two women, mother and daughter, hostage with a knife in a shop on the rue d’Aligre, in the 12th arrondissement of Paris. The BRI (Search and Intervention Brigade) of the French police intervened by surrounding the shop and began negotiations.

The terrorist trail excluded. Around 10 pm the man released his mother, which operates the Go Shop bazaar near the Bastille. The 23-year-old daughter, on the other hand, remains in the hands of the attacker. In the afternoon the man asked to speak with the Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti, and with the lawyer Sylvie Noachovitch, who was put in contact with him. Abderaman BJ (this would be the identity according to radio Europe 1), magistrate, wanted to discuss the famous case of Omar Raddad, defended by lawyer Noachovitch. Abderaman may have been influenced by the reopening of the Raddad case, Thursday 16 December, 27 years after the events.

Omar Raddad was the protagonist of one of the vthe most complex and controversial judicial issues in France. In 1991 the body of Ghislaine Marchal, a wealthy 60-year-old widow, was found in her villa La Chamade on the heights of Mougins, in the South of France. On the doors of the cellar and the boiler room, near the body, two writings with the same words were found: “Omar m’a tuer”, Omar killed me (but with a relatively common spelling mistake in France, tuer, to infinity, instead of the past participle tue which would have been corrected).

In 1994 Omar Raddad was sentenced to 18 years in prison, the victim’s Moroccan gardener, at the end of a very popular trial. The star lawyer Jacques Vergs, lawyer among others for the terrorist Carlos, the Nazi criminal Klaus Barbie or the Khmer leader Kieu Samphan, took the defense of Omar Raddad and tried, as always, to turn the trial into an indictment against colonialism and the racist temptations of France. Raddad was accused of the crime on the basis of an ungrammatical writing, which therefore, according to the lawyer Vergs, was easily placed on the Moroccan gardener. After dozens of appraisals and a highly contested ruling, in 1996 President Chirac partially graces Omar Raddad also by virtue of a personal intervention by the king of Morocco.

The reopening of the case, last Thursday, with the request for new graphological expertise, it could have inspired the attacker to take women hostage in order to be able to talk to Omar Raddad’s new lawyer, Sylvie Noachovitch, who took over from Jacques Vergs who died in 2013. After that of his mother, the negotiators are confident they will also be able to obtain the release of his daughter. Otherwise the special agents are ready to intervene. There is talk of a sudden interruption of psychiatric therapy, which could have contributed to the crisis.