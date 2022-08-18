“War” against gangs in El Salvador: 50,000 arrests amid questions

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, bets to win a “war” against the gangs that already exceeds 50,000 detainees in less than six months, while his government prepares laws to lock them up for a long time, amid questions about alleged human rights violations.

Under an exceptional regime that is about to complete half a year, the government reports daily on the drastic decrease in homicides and extortions in the country after the massive arrests of what the Government assures are gang members.

“There has been a lot of positive change in my area, you feel a great tranquility, a great peace. Before, early at night, it was total silence” for fear of the gangs, confesses a 55-year-old woman who identifies herself as America, in the city of El Tránsito, 125 km east of San Salvador.

The patron saint festivities of the city were recently celebrated in an atmosphere of certain tranquility.

The Association of Distributors of El Salvador (ADES) recently stated that extortions in retail stores have been reduced by 80%.

“The results of the emergency regime have been overwhelming, We have strongly impacted these terrorist structures”Justice and Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro said on Tuesday.

The war against gangs “has a dissuasive effect,” says Carlos Carcach, a researcher at the Higher School of Economics and Business (ESEN). “It takes individuals who are presumably very criminally active out of circulation.”

All this under an exceptional regime, which allows arrests without a court order, declared in response to an escalation of violence that claimed the lives of 87 people from March 25 to 27.

This system has been extended month by month by Parliament, controlled by Bukele’s allies, and will continue until at least the end of September.

A survey by the Central American University José Simeón Cañas in June revealed that 89.3% of citizens consider that the exceptional regime promoted by Bukele helped “a lot or something” to control crime in the country.

But organizations such as Amnesty International or Human Rights Watch and even US diplomacy have called on the Salvadoran government to respect human rights, in the face of reports of detentions of innocents.

insured prison

Of those detained, 85% are men and 15% women, according to official figures. 68.9% are accused of belonging to the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), the gang with the largest presence in the country, followed by the Sureños (17.7%) and Revolucionarios (12.7%) factions of the Barrio gang. 18.

The rest is concentrated by the Mao Mao, MS503, Maquina and Mirada Locos Sureños gangs.

With the exception regime, prisoners accused of belonging to gangs have gone from 16,000 to 66,000.

According to the latest government estimate, these gangs have 76,000 members, including prisoners and free.

In April, at the request of Bukele, Congress reformed the Penal Code to punish gang members with up to 45 years in prison.

But Villatoro announced that they will soon present other reform proposals to ensure that they do not get out of jail. Most of them are still under preventive detention, without trial or sentence.

The reforms will cover the Laws of Organized Crime, Telephone Interventions and the Judicial Branch. The idea “is to create procedural rules precisely so that society wins against these terrorists (gang members),” the minister stressed.

To house part of the detainees, Bukele ordered the construction of a gigantic prison for 40,000 gang members in a rural area in the center of the country, which should be ready before the end of the year.

Arbitrary arrests

For the director of the University Human Rights Observatory (OUDH), Danilo Flores, “not all the people who have been detained are gang members, there are innocent people who have been captured and their personal freedom has been affected.”

The exceptional regime gives rise to “serious setbacks in terms of the protection of Human Rights,” he maintained.

El Salvador has been battered by a bloody civil war of more than a decade, which culminated in 1992. Burdened by poverty, thousands of its citizens have migrated in recent years.

“Since there is nothing that addresses the fundamental problems that give rise to gangs, or the reasons why many young people join gangs, we are basically wasting a new generation of Salvadorans with this measure (exception regime),” considered for his part the researcher of the International University of Florida, José Miguel Cruz.