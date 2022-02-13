war against Juventus and future for Inter

In the general dullness of last night in the match lost against Venice he also ended up inside Gleison Bremer, one of the highest performing defenders in Serie A 2021/22so much so as to attract the attention of the big Italian and European players in terms of the transfer market.

The grenade defender at the end of the match spoke to the microphones of Torino Channel to comment on everything, and therefore to make a promise to the Turin fans that also sounds like a warning to Juventus in view of the Mole derby scheduled for next Friday and relating to the 26th day of the current championship. Here are the words of him.