war against Juventus and future for Inter

In the general dullness of last night in the match lost against Venice he also ended up inside Gleison Bremer, one of the highest performing defenders in Serie A 2021/22so much so as to attract the attention of the big Italian and European players in terms of the transfer market.
The grenade defender at the end of the match spoke to the microphones of Torino Channel to comment on everything, and therefore to make a promise to the Turin fans that also sounds like a warning to Juventus in view of the Mole derby scheduled for next Friday and relating to the 26th day of the current championship. Here are the words of him.
Bremer warns Juventus: “Derby match of a lifetime for Torino”
“It was a strange game, we gave up a bit and in the end they won, but we have to look ahead. For me this is a season of consecration, but I still have to improve. The derby with Juventus will be the game of my life,” a match that is always nice to play “.
Bremer, top player statistics at Fantasy Football
As mentioned, Bremer’s season has been of the highest level up to now: 6.41 average marks in the 22 seasonal appearances, 2 goals, 1 assist and 6 yellow cards which are worth a total of 6.59. Without considering bonuses and malus, better than him in Serie A is only Koulibaly of Napolibut it is still in the top 10 also considering the general statistics most dear to the fantasy coaches.
Transfer market Inter, Bremer of Turin to replace de Vrij
Among the teams that are closely following the evolution of the whole situation, and that could soon move with conviction to place the Bremer shot, there is Inter: the Nerazzurri could accept to lose de Vrij on a free transfer, a sacrifice cheap as far as the price tag is concerned, but not as far as the engagement is concerned. The performance of the former Lazio, among other things, is not particularly exciting, even yesterday negative protagonist against Napoli: his naive penalty foul on Osimhen. In June, therefore, Inter could decide to make the right offer to Turinand thus go to replace the Dutch in pink.