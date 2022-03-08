War between Russia and Ukraine, gasoline and diesel skyrocketing: here are 15 tips to save

5) Adopt a predictive driving style

Attention avoids sudden braking and unnecessary gear changes: phenomena that subsequently involve the use of re-accelerations that require greater use of fuel. This aspect also reflects the behavior one assumes when one is in a queue. By keeping a little distance from the car in front of you, you can drive at a low pace, without frequent stops and starts. Instead, in real queues it is good to avoid moving a few meters every time the car in front of us does, especially since nothing is gained in terms of time. On the other hand, if for every two starts from a standstill of the car in front of us, only one is made, we obtain a saving because we have required less effort from the engine to move the weight of the car. When we see the red light from a distance, we slow down by lifting the accelerator foot using the car’s inertia, thus cutting the engine’s fuel demand. It is useful to do the same near roundabouts, intersections and motorway exits.

6) Maintain constant gaits

To save fuel you must try to travel as much as possible at a constant speed, without teasing the accelerator too much to prevent the engine speed from continuing to vary, continuously affecting the fuel demand.

7) Use the gearbox correctly, even to slow down

The earlier the high gears are engaged, the less it wears out. Therefore, with manual gearboxes with correct ratios starting from a standstill and accelerating appropriately, you can go directly from the first to the third. If the traffic conditions allow you to skip a gear, we do the same at higher speeds, passing from third to fifth or from fourth to sixth. You can also behave similarly when climbing. In all cases, the wear on the clutch and gears is also limited. On the other hand, with automatic gearboxes, by lifting your foot slightly off the accelerator, you can make the gear change immediately to higher gear, saving fuel. The same result is also obtained by avoiding unnecessarily activating the kick-down function, that is the downshift, which with these transmissions is obtained by firmly sinking the accelerator.

8) Learn how to use the conditioner well

The air conditioning puts extra strain on the engine, so it wears out more. Temperatures permitting, at low speeds you can therefore try not to use the air conditioner and keep the windows a little open. On the other hand, at speeds above 50 per hour it is good to use the air conditioner because even a single window slightly lowered worsens the aerodynamics of the car, because the air enters the passenger compartment and slows it down and, therefore, consumes more. .

9) Avoid unnecessary weights, ski racks and roof racks

Fuel consumption is also affected by elements not related to the mechanics and behavior of the driver. To save money, it is good to avoid excess weights by keeping only what is strictly necessary on board. It can also be useful not to have a full tank if you do not have to face a journey, so as not to unnecessarily add more weight to that of the car. Furthermore, in order not to increase consumption, it is useful to remove the luggage racks, ski racks and bicycle racks when they are not needed because they alter the aerodynamics of the car.