War between Ukraine and Russia: video of drone attack published – Europe – International

With a video, the Ukrainian government successful drone attacks on military equipment of Russian forces were attributed. In this you can see how a missile hits a group of weapons while cheers of celebration are heard from those who watch the video.

According to information from the Zelensky government, this attack was carried out with Turkish-made drones and against a Russian BUK surface-to-air missile system.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stated in a Facebook post that this attack had been made in Malyna Ukrainian city belonging to the Korosten area located 100 kilometers from Kiev.

Thus, the Ukrainian government would have started having Bayraktar TB2 drones a year ago. This aircraft does not use a crew and is one of the most famous products of the Turkish company Baykar Technology.

“Turkish drones have been used successfully in Syria, Libya and Karabakh; they worked much better than heavy and expensive weaponry. And that was the best publicity. An F-35 fighter jet costs $120 million; for this price you can buy 30 TB2 drones, “retired general Güray Alpar, president of the SDE analysis center, explained to EFE.

While there are talks in the Hall of the Rumyantsev-Paskevich Palace, the attacks continue.

Notably the Ukrainian Navy had already carried out a previous attack with US drones to the ships of the Black Sea Fleet on February 26, which carried 82 Russian soldiers. The boats were camouflaged as civilians and as a result six boats were destroyed.

These RQ-4 Global Hawk and MQ-9A Reaper aircraft were detected over the assembly area, something that could mean that they aimed the attack against the Russian ships from the air.

After this attack, the president of Ukraine reportedly reported that all the troops in his country who were in charge of defending the Snake Island had been annihilated by the Putin government. However, The Russian Defense Ministry denied the accusations. publishing a video illustrating the landing of Ukrainian prisoners in the port of Sevastopol.

