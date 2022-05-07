War Chile vs. Ecuador for the World Cup: the document that will show that Byron Castillo is Colombian

ANDhe lawyer for the Chilean Football Federation, Eduardo Carlezzo, reveals MARK all the irregularities of the Ecuadorian team with Byron Castillo and maintains that he is playing with the totally false documentation, affirming that he really is Colombian. Chile has already reported it to FIFA and demands his qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup due to improper alignment. Let us remember that Byron Castillo has disputed eight meetings with Ecuador in the qualifying phase for the World Cup, two of them against Chile.

Byron Javier Castillo Segura was born in Tumaco, Colombia, on July 25, 1995 and Byron David Castillo Segura who would have been born on November 10, 1998 does not exist” Eduardo Carlezzo, lawyer for the Chilean Football Federation

“We have filed a complaint with FIFA as a result of what we believe is a very serious incident in the call-up of the player Byron Castillo with the Ecuadorian national team. We have thoroughly investigated the case to really understand where the player was born and we are clear about it: I was born in Colombia“, Eduardo Carlezzo has told this medium.

“What we are categorically affirming is that Byron Javier Castillo Segura was born in Tumaco, Colombia, on July 25, 1995 and Byron David Castillo Segura, who would have been born on November 10, 1998, does not exist, he is a ghost. It is an adulteration, a forgery and even a crime by the laws of Ecuador“, adds the lawyer of La Roja.

“The case has a very solid narrative based on documents that shows how the falsification of documents began in Ecuador. You have to keep in mind that all this starts with a very deep scheme of falsification and adulteration of player documents. It all started in 2012 in the province of Guayas (province of Ecuador) with a club called North America. Precisely Byron Castillo in 2012 was registered in that club. The Ecuadorian Federation itself nominated this club as the epicenter of the falsification of player documents in Ecuador and was later suspended. Several employees were also arrested for this, “acknowledges Eduardo Carlezzo.

It is an adulteration, a forgery and even a crime by the laws of Ecuador” Eduardo Carlezzo, lawyer for the Chilean Football Federation

Byron Castillo was always in the federal eyes of Ecuador. The Federation of Ecuador was aware of all this. “Bayron Castillo should tell the truth, that he go out and say that he has a brother or that he publish it on his social networks to make it clear.”

The Chilean Federation has also requested an audience with FIFA to sit down with the player Byron Castillo because of the seriousness of the incident and because the player never spoke and so that he could be heard. At the moment, FIFA has not responded to the complaint..

The 2022 Qatar World Cup is just around the corner and the Chilean team hopes that FIFA will agree with them and disqualify Ecuador for improper alignment. The Chilean squad is surprised by this scandal that has affected the World Cup a few months before the start of the tournament and, having not finished the qualifying phase in South America, this team hopes that the solution will be quick and favorable to their interests.