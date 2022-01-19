“War crimes against migrants in Libya”. Shock accusations against Italy and Malta

War crimes against migrants in Libya. This is the accusation that the international organizations Adala for All, StraLi and UpRights make against the Libyan militias and that for the first time is targeting two European countries, Italy and Malta, for their support of the Tripoli Coast Guard. The three NGOs filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes committed in Libya between 2017 and 2021 against migrants and refugees. The complaint asks the ICC to investigate the crimes committed by Libyan armed groups against thousands of migrants, including women and children, held in detention centers after being intercepted at sea. Victims were systematically subjected to ill-treatment and abuse, including torture, rape, forced labor and conscription, and in some cases killed. The complaint requires the prosecutor of the ICC to examine the possible criminal responsibility – as well as the Libyan actors – of the Italian and Maltese authorities and officials who have provided them with support.

After the revolution of 2011, Libya was the scene of a constant armed conflict which created severe political instability. Armed groups have taken control of migrant trafficking and human trafficking across the country, feeding on a predatory economy that intercepts migrants at sea en route to Europe, brings them back to Libya and detains them in camps in which are systematically subjected to serious abuse. Among the actors involved in the commission of these crimes are armed groups that manage the detention centers acting under the formal control of the Libyan authorities, the Libyan coast guard and the department in charge of combating illegal immigration of the Libyan interior ministry.

“The crimes committed against migrants – the three NGOs argue – can and must be investigated as war crimes pursuant to Article 8 of the ICC Statute”. In fact, the complaint claims that members of armed groups who took part in the ongoing hostilities in Libya have subjected migrants to numerous abuses in the detention centers under their control. “These acts meet the requirements of the Statute of the Court for War Crimes, as they were committed in a context of armed conflict and are related to it. Furthermore, these crimes may complement crimes against humanity under Article 7 of the Statute. The need to investigate what happened in Libyan detention centers and bring those responsible to justice is made even more relevant by the fact that some European authorities, in particular Italian and Maltese, have facilitated the return of migrants to Libya and their subsequent detention and mistreatment “.

Between 2017 and 2021, i.e. from the Gentiloni government to the current Draghi government, the Italian authorities have in fact provided the Libyan coast guard with crucial support to intercept migrants at sea and bring them back to detention centers, including the provision of resources. and equipment, their maintenance, and the training of the personnel involved. Italian and Maltese officials acted in a coordinated manner with the Libyan coast guard in the recovery of migrants to ensure that they were intercepted and returned to Libya. The complaint considers that the support provided by the Italian and Maltese authorities to the Libyan coast guard integrates a form of concurrence in the crimes committed against migrants, which would result in international criminal liability under the Statute of the Court.

“The crimes committed against migrants in Libya – observes Ramadan Amani, of Adala for All – represent an emerging” pocket of immunity “increasingly openly accepted by the international community, despite the large amount of evidence of international crimes committed at the gates of Europe . Moreover, the available evidence clearly indicates the responsibilities of the European authorities. ‘

Alessandro Pizzuti, co-founder of UpRights, underlines that «in Libya the parties to the conflict target migrants because they perceive them as a crucial resource for carrying out their political and military objectives. To respond to the new challenges that the world is facing, it is essential that the International Criminal Court provide strong responses to these new dynamics and scenarios “.

The organizations that filed the complaint thus reiterate the need to investigate and prosecute all possible perpetrators. As noted by Nicolò Bussolati, vice president of StraLi, “the complaint asks the ICC to launch an investigation and therefore to take an important first step to ensure that these crimes, linked to migration and traditionally falling within the scope of human rights and refugee law, are examined through the lens of international criminal law ”.