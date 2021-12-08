War games. China furious at the boycott. “Wrong move, there will be a price”

China reacts hard-nosed to the US diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics. Italy will be present at all levels, but other countries will follow, at least in part, the US example.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Washington’s decision by warning the United States “that it would pay the price for its impropriety”. China, said the ministry’s spokesman Zhao Lijian, “will take resolute measures if Washington persists in politicizing the Beijing 2022 Olympics”. The threat of retaliation leaves no doubt and will affect “important sectors”, probably economic ones. The broadcasts are not over: «Due to ideological prejudices and on the basis of rumors and lies, the United States is trying to ruin the Winter Olympics in Beijing. This will only expose their bad intentions and further undermine their moral authority and credibility. ” The Asian giant denounces the American decision not to send any government or diplomatic representative to the opening of the games as a “wrong move” to denounce the “crimes against humanity” and the “violations of human rights” against the Uyghur Muslim ethnic group in the Xinjiang region of China. “They shot themselves in the foot”, the Chinese spokesman reiterated, telling the US “to leave politics out of the world of sport”. The accusation with cold war tones is “of ideological prejudice”. The White House, which in any case will allow American athletes to participate in the Winter Olympics starting on February 4, also wants to give a strong signal against the Chinese aims on Taiwan considered by Beijing to be “an integral part of the motherland”. Yesterday another incursion by Chinese squadrons took place in the Taipei air identification zone. The sixth from 1 December, which often involves nuclear bombers. A detailed report by the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense, released in November, denounces “554 intrusions by Chinese fighter planes from September 2020 to last August”.

The communist mandarins react across the board. The Chinese mission to the United Nations has branded the boycott as “a political farce”. A statement accuses the United States of “cold war mentality. They want to politicize sport, create divisions and provoke clashes ». The Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper, in English, shot a tragicomic tweet: “The fewer US officials arrive, the fewer viruses will be introduced” into the country.

Italy will not boycott the Olympics in any way and will be present with a political and diplomatic delegation at the opening on 4 February. Beijing will hand over the baton to Italy for the Milan-Cortina Winter Games in 2026. “We cannot miss – a government source reports to the Adnkronos agency – this being the case”.

Maurizio Gasparri, senator of Forza Italia, disagrees. «I understand the willingness of many, and also of the competent Italian authorities, to participate in the Olympic Games in China. But the warning that comes from the United States cannot be ignored ”, argues the politician who is always critical of the Communist mandarins. «The announcement of a boycott evokes the need for a commitment, which is missing today, to oppose the regime that denies any kind of right. The Chinese one – continues Gasparri – is a horrendous dictatorship, which oppresses its own people and hinders the international community with unfair competition and health responsibilities that have emerged sensationally, but so far unpunished ».

Just Covid is used as a screen by New Zealand which will not be present “at ministerial level” at the opening ceremony, citing “various factors” starting with the coronavirus. Australia would also like to follow this “softer” path. Little Lithuania harassed by the dragon for its approach to Taiwan joins the American boycott. And the Japanese government is pondering whether or not to do so.