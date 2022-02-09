War Horse by Steven Spielberg

“War Horse”Is a 2011 film directed by Steven Spielbergbased on the novel of the same name written by Michael Morpurgo and from the theatrical adaptation of the novel by Nick Stafford. It has received six 2012 Academy Award nominations (Best Picture for Steven Spielberg and Kathleen KennedyBest Photograph a Janusz KaminskiBest scenography a Lee Sandales And Rick CarterBest Sound a Gary Rydstrom, Andy Nelson, Tom Johnson And Stuart WilsonBest Sound Editing a Richard Hymns And Gary RydstromBest Soundtrack a John Williams). With Jeremy Irvine, Emily Watson, Tom Hiddleston, David Thewlis, Benedict Cumberbatch.

Synopsis

During the First World War, the young Albert enlists to try to recover the beloved horse Joey, sold in a time of economic difficulty by his father to the British army. Between the animal and the boy there was a strong symbiotic relationship: in domesticating it, Albert had overcome the shyness that came from his stuttering problems. The quadruped, sent around Europe, will come into contact with several people whose course of life he will change. Young mare Devon, a British cavalry officer, a German soldier and a French grandfather with her granddaughter will find comfort and benefit from being close to Joey.

This time Indiana Jones is called Joey and he is a horse. A war horse, War Horsebrave, beautiful, loyal and adventurous, more human than humans. Steven Spielberg he does not need digital tricks or artificial anthropizations to humanize the half-thoroughbred protagonist of this new epic film. Joey is not a talking horse or a cartoonish Disney. He is a real horse, but in the hands of a genius he becomes a formidable actor on the screen, capable of transmitting all kinds of feelings, rebellion, indignation, passion, friendship, love, pain and hope. After demonstrating with ET to be able to transform a puppet of Rambaldi in one of the most enduring Hollywood stars, with War Horse Spielberg delivers a grandiose equine myth to the history of cinema. This film by Spielberg, like most of his cinema, foresees a total, childish abandonment. A one hundred percent Spielberg, classic, naive and fabulous as in the highlight of the Eighties, deliberately excessive in proposing himself as a storyteller indifferent to the dogmas of the avant-garde, the key to evaluating the full-screen transposition of Michael Morpurgo’s bestseller for children, lies precisely in this vocation, in this conscious and in its own way provocative choice: even those who suffer from the overdose of effects, the predictability of the epic-sentimental device, the rhetoric (in the classic Hollywood sense) of photography & music, cannot but admit that King Steven he fully believes in it and his directorial mastery does not go wrong, in this sense, even the most negligible of camera movements. If you remain conscious and adult, with the defenses and perhaps the cynicism of age, the two and a half hours of the horse saga are unlikely and honeyed. But if you go back to being a child, which is the great gift of American cinema, then the enjoyment is absolute. Perhaps War Horse it is not one of Spielberg’s masterpieces, but it is still great cinema