War in the Spears house by unfollowing on Instagram

Since last June Britney Spears testified in court we know what was hidden behind the souvenir photos and family videos created specifically for social media. Apparently the relations between the pop princess and her family had been bad for many years, especially those with her father Jamie and sister Jamie Lynn. After several digs and also clear accusations, yesterday the singer of Gimme More he decided to defollow his sister. A few hours from Britney, also the mother Lynne she stopped following her youngest daughter. Other than the Kardashians, the Spears could make a reality show with dozens of seasons!

Lynne Spears, mother of Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears, has also stopped following the latter on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/WPx0m9uREy – Britney Spears News Italia ꕥ (@BSNewsItalia) January 2, 2022

Britney versus her sister Jamie Lynn.

“I don’t like my sister going to awards and singing MY SONGS! This so called support system hurt me deeply! This conservatorship killed my dreams. Never forget who ignored you when you needed it and who helped you before you even asked for it. There is nothing worse than when the people closest to you who have never shown up for you post things about your situation whatever it is and talk about the support they think they give you. Did you reach out to me when I was drowning? Again, no! So if you are reading this and you know who you are… know that you have the courage to say something about my situation just to save your face publicly! If you post something, please stop being a good person when you are so far from being good, this farce is not even funny ”.

Jamie Lynn Spears, last October’s outburst.