War in the Spears house by unfollowing on Instagram
Since last June Britney Spears testified in court we know what was hidden behind the souvenir photos and family videos created specifically for social media. Apparently the relations between the pop princess and her family had been bad for many years, especially those with her father Jamie and sister Jamie Lynn. After several digs and also clear accusations, yesterday the singer of Gimme More he decided to defollow his sister. A few hours from Britney, also the mother Lynne she stopped following her youngest daughter. Other than the Kardashians, the Spears could make a reality show with dozens of seasons!
Britney Spears has stopped following her sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/hdqRrzNzap
Lynne Spears, mother of Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears, has also stopped following the latter on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/WPx0m9uREy
Britney Spears has unfollowed her sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/iwKG2c2Mnk
Britney versus her sister Jamie Lynn.
“I don’t like my sister going to awards and singing MY SONGS! This so called support system hurt me deeply! This conservatorship killed my dreams.
Never forget who ignored you when you needed it and who helped you before you even asked for it. There is nothing worse than when the people closest to you who have never shown up for you post things about your situation whatever it is and talk about the support they think they give you. Did you reach out to me when I was drowning? Again, no!
So if you are reading this and you know who you are… know that you have the courage to say something about my situation just to save your face publicly! If you post something, please stop being a good person when you are so far from being good, this farce is not even funny ”.
Jamie Lynn Spears, last October’s outburst.
“My parents and my team are guilty of my unhappiness at that time. One day they came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby this young was a bad idea. They told me things like ‘this will end your career, you won’t have any other options. You don’t know what you are doing, you have to stop now. There are pills you can take to put an end to this. We can help you take care of this problem. We know a doctor. ‘ They just wanted to make this ‘problem’ disappear.
They were sure that getting rid of my baby would be the right way. You cannot understand what I had to go through. They took away my cell phone to prevent me from communicating with anyone, if not with them. The goal was to control myself in every step. I wanted to talk to Britney and I wasn’t allowed, they didn’t want her to know I was pregnant. She found out from the paparazzi, do you realize?
I needed her more than ever and she was unable to help me in my most vulnerable time. The pain of not being able to reach my sister tore me apart and it still hurts today I assure you. One day I tried to rebel and I had a furious argument with my father. He was very agitated and started to offend me heavily. When I decided they weren’t going to make me have an abortion, then they started making arrangements to exclusively sell the news of the pregnancy and make money from it. “