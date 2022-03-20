War in Ukraine, 24th: Thousands flee Mariupol as Russian forces advance

Mariupol – Evacuations in the besieged cities of Ukraine came through eight of 10 humanitarian corridors on Saturday, Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.with a total of 6,623 people evicted, including 4,128 from Mariupol who were transferred to the northwest, towards Zaporizhia.

The russian forces they have entered the besieged port city of Mariupol, which has been shelled and where heavy fighting on Saturday paralyzed a major steel plant and local authorities have requested more Western assistance.

Mariupol has been the scene of some of the worst suffering in the war and its fall could mean a breakthrough for the Russians on the battlefield at a time when most of their forces have been stranded on the outskirts of major cities for years. over three weeks in what is the largest-scale ground invasion of Europe since World War II.

“Children and older adults are dying. The city is destroyed and is being wiped off the face of the Earth,” Mariupol police officer Michail Vershnin said in a video taken on a rubble-strewn street addressed to Western governments. The Associated Press has authenticated the video.

The Mariupol city council claimed that Russian soldiers have forced thousands of the city’s residents to relocate to Russia.

“The occupiers are forcing people to leave Ukraine for Russian territory,” the city council said in a statement. “The occupiers illegally removed people from the Levoberezhny district and from a shelter in a sports club building, where more than 1,000 people (mostly women and children) had taken refuge from the constant shelling.”

In addition, the Ukrainian government revealed that Russia attacked, with artillery rockets, a position in the city of Mykolaiv in which at least 40 Ukrainian army personnel died.

The Russian military has already cut off Mariupol from access to the Sea of ​​Azov, and if they finally gain full control, they would have a land connection between Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and separatist-controlled territories supported by the Russian government.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian and Russian armies battled for control of the Azovstal steelworks, according to Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to the interior minister. “They are destroying one of the largest metallurgical factories in Europe,” Denysenko said.

While, Oleksiy Arestovychan adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, explained that the closest military units that could provide assistance to Mariupol are almost 60 miles away from the coastal city, and that they are also fighting to contain the Russian military force in other areas.

Rescuers were searching for survivors at the Ukrainian navy barracks in Mykolaiv, which was reportedly hit by rockets. The governor of the region indicated that the soldiers were sleeping at the time of the attack. An officer with knowledge of the attack told The New York Times that about 40 soldiers were killed in the attack.

For his part, Zelensky said that Russian forces are blockading the country’s main cities to wear down and subdue the population, but he warned that this strategy will fail and that, if it does not end the war, Moscow will lose in the long term.

Zelensky accused the Kremlin of deliberately creating “a humanitarian catastrophe” and called on his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putinto meet with him using the massive Moscow rally where the president praised his forces on Friday to illustrate the stakes.

“Imagine that in that Moscow stadium there are 14,000 corpses and tens of thousands of wounded and maimed. That is the cost of Russia during the invasion,” Zelensky said in a recorded address to the nation late at night outside the presidential office in the capital, kyiv.’

Keys of the conflict today:

– In Ukraine, fighting continued on multiple fronts. In the central port city of Mariupol, the scene of some of the conflict’s greatest hardship, the fighting was centered on the Azovstal steel plant, one of the largest in Europe, said Vadym Denysenko, adviser to the interior minister.

A Ukrainian official confirmed to local media on Saturday that Russian forces launched a missile attack on Friday at an ammunition and missile depot in the Delyatyn settlement, Ivano-Frankivsk region in western Ukraine. Hours earlier, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the Delyatyn underground arsenal was hit with the Kinzhal hypersonic missile, used for the first time in combat.

– In the last 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked eight cities and towns in the eastern Donetsk region using their aircraft, missiles and heavy artillery. At least 37 residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged and dozens of civilians were killed and injured in the operation. The Russian army fired on Mariupol, Avdivka, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Novoselydivka, Verkhnotoretske, Krymka and Stepne.

