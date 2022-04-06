War in Ukraine: a British high-tech missile split a Russian helicopter in half in the air

A Russian helicopter was split in two by a missile of British technology against the background of the war between Russia and Ukraine. The impressive images of what happened were spread on social networks.

It was the portable defense system starstreak, manufactured by Thales Air Defense, responsible for cutting the helicopter in two. This powerful weapon was deployed by Ukraine, a country that received this technology from Great Britain in March, along with light anti-tank weapons or NLAW, according to the ABC media outlet today.

Starstreak is a portable air defense system capable of destroying targets with three darts, which explains why a missile was able to cut the helicopter in two that was flying over the Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine.

A Russian helicopter splits in two after being hit by a British missile launched by Ukrainians

According to the British Army, Starstreak is a “very capable air defense weapon” and very effective against helicopters.

Meanwhile, an unidentified source from the British Ministry of Defense confirmed to The Times that the video published on social networks showed Starstreak in action. In addition, he explained that the weapon is guided to its target by laser beams and the missile can be fired from the shoulder or from a vehicle, hitting targets up to 6.5 kilometers away.

Training in its use was given through a simulatorso the British Ministry of Defense sent a team of Starstreak operators who trained the Ukrainian soldiers.

Russia’s ambassador to the UK, Andrey Kelin, complained, saying British weapons were “legitimate targets” for the Russian military and that the use of Starstreak missiles is a “destabilizing” factor.

“They exacerbate the situation, making it even bloodier. Apparently these are new high-precision weapons,” Kelin told the Russian news agency TASS.

Western countries will announce this Wednesday new sanctions against Russia after the discovery of numerous civilian bodies in Bucha, although punitive measures remain insufficient for the Ukrainian authorities, who are preparing to defend the east of the country, which has become Moscow’s main objective.

Following several packages of measures in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the United States plans to adopt new sanctions against Russia, in coordination with the European Union and the G7, aimed in particular at ban new investments in this country.

But Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky told the Irish parliament on Wednesday that some EU leaders they were “indecisive” and urged the EU to take even tougher action.

”I can’t tolerate any indecision after everything we’ve been through in Ukraine and everything the Russian troops have done,” Zelensky said.

Bodies in a mass grave in Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital kyiv, on April 4, 2022. RONALDO SCHEMIDT – AFP

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian president had asked the UN Security Council to act “immediately” against Russia for the “war crimes” committed by Russia.

”They dismembered, cut their throats, raped the women and killed them in front of their children”Zelensky told the UN.

Ukraine hopes that European governments will impose stronger sanctions on energy supply, although the effects of the measures already adopted are making themselves felt in Russia.

The European Union will have to impose sanctions on Russian oil and gas “Sooner or later,” European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

Ukraine will also be on the agenda of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, to be held in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, where they will discuss the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces.

“I don’t want to give details, but the supply of anti-tank weapons and anti-aircraft defense systems is being examined”, said the secretary general of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg. Although Ukraine is not a member of NATO, nothing prevents aid from being given to it.

Russia rejects any accusation of abuses and accuses the Ukrainian authorities of preparing “montages” for the Russian government to be condemned and punished.

The Kremlin denies killing civilians and claims that the images of Bucha and other places are montages made by the Ukrainian forces or that the deaths occurred after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

That version “is unsustainable”said the German government spokesman, Steffen Hebestrei, considering that the satellite images prove it.

Satellite images captured when the city was under Russian control show what appear to be bodies lying in the streetswhere they were later found by Ukrainian forces and by journalists.

The Pope unfurls and kisses a newly arrived flag from Bucha (Ukraine) at the general audience this Wednesday

”The latest news from the war in Ukraine shows new atrocitieslike the Bucha massacre, a horrendous cruelty, Pope Francis said Wednesday.

For British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the civilian deaths in Bucha “they do not seem to be far from genocide”.

”It is a deliberate campaign to kill, torture, rape and commit atrocities”US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Information and images about Bucha “they are deeply disturbing”said a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zhao Lijian.

The UN General Assembly will proceed Thursday to vote on a request from Western countries to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council of the body.