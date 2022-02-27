War in Ukraine: Ashton Kutcher’s clear message for the country of origin of his wife, Mila Kunis

Through his Twitter account, Ashton Kutcher He left a message alluding to the warlike attack that has the world in suspense. “I stand with Ukraine,” she wrote. In the last few hours, and after heavy attacks and clashes, Russia sent a delegation to Belarus to start talks with Kiev. In any case, President Volodimir Zelensky proposed other venues. “I have spoken with Alexander Lukashenko,” the president wrote on Facebook, in relation to his talk with his ally in Moscow.

Kutcher’s message is highly relevant because his wife, actress Mila Kunis, was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, on August 14, 1983. When Kunis was 7 years old, her mother Elvira and father Mark decided to emigrate to the United States because, despite having good jobs, n Or they saw a good future in the country for Mila and her younger brother, Michael. “We left with $250, that was all they weren’t allowed to take with us. My parents gave up their titles, left everything [Elvira es profesora de física y Mark, ingeniero mecánico]. We arrived in New York on a Wednesday and on Friday my brother and I were already studying in Los Angeles.” told the actress on one occasion.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis met in 1998 but it was many years before love emerged

The Hollywood star also expressed her difficulty adapting being so small. “I cried every day, I didn’t understand the language, the culture, I didn’t understand the people,” Kunis said, who does not have social networks, for which it was her husband who left the message in support of Ukraine.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in love

The couple met in 1998, when both were summoned for the famous sitcom That ’70s Show. “I thought he was so cute and adorable and then in a scene when I had to kiss him I felt really nervous because I had a platonic crush on him.” Kunis once declared about that young man who would become her husband and father of her children. In any case, many years passed before they started a relationship. Kunis dated Macaulay Culkin for eight years, and Kutcher married Demi Moore. However, when in 2012, already single, they saw each other again, the chemistry did not take long to emerge.

When did the friendship between Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis turn into something else?

In 2014, their first daughter, Wyatt Isabelle, was born. A year later and with the girl as a witness, Kunis and Kutcher got married, and in 2016 the family was enlarged with the arrival of Dimitri. Although they seek to cultivate a low profile, the actress said how much the rumors that occasionally arise regarding her marriage bother her. “Once a year I find out that Ashton and I are planning a divorce,” said the actress of Ukrainian origin and naturalized American in an interview with the magazine cosmopolitan.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, along with their children

“The only thing that bothers me is when my parents or grandparents get confused when they read that news. In one of my pregnancies, they said I had a medical emergency and they took me to the hospital. My face was on the covers. No one could understand the amount of stress that news caused my family, ”said the actress about her relationship with the press. Last year, the actress failed to keep the low profile that took so long to implement when made headlines by saying that he does not bathe his children often.

“I didn’t have hot water when I was a kid, so I didn’t take much baths anyway. When I had children, I didn’t bathe them every day either, I was never that mother who bathed her newborns, “he revealed in dialogue with the podcast Armchair Expert, hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, in which she also discussed soap and its effects on the skin with her husband. The couple shared their hygiene strategy at the family home. “Here’s the thing: if you can see the dirt on them, you have to bathe them, otherwise there is no point”, they concluded.