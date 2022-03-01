War in Ukraine: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Angelina Jolie, Sean Penn… Celebrities mobilize

Moved by the terrible repercussions of the Russian invasion on the Ukrainian population, many stars showed their support by making donations or sending messages through the press or on social networks.

While thousands of Ukrainians, almost 500,000 according to the UN, have already joined certain neighboring countries, Black Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds have pledged to double the donations raised up to one million dollars by the association USA for United Nations High Commissioner for the Refugees. , which helps displaced populations.

Within 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you make a donation, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support. https://t.co/xCFL1Lptuw https://t.co/CHp48E1KLQ —Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 26, 2022

“A gigantic number of Ukrainians were forced to leave their homes for neighboring countries. They need protection. We will match your donations by offering you a million dollars, in order to double the help we can give you,” the “Deadpool” interpreter said in a message shared on Instagram this weekend.

“America for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees saves lives and works with neighboring countries to protect these families,” Blake Lively posted.

This million dollars promised by the Hollywood couple – who had also recently donated a million dollars to American and Canadian food aid associations overwhelmed by requests after the Covid pandemic – will not be too much… The American ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, estimated on Wednesday that the war started in Ukraine by Russia could lead to “a new refugee crisis, one of the most important that the world is facing today”, with “up to 5 million additional displaced people”. ».

“Like many of you, I pray for the people of Ukraine,” Angelina Jolie wrote at the beginning of a statement she posted on Instagram Thursday. “My goal, together with my colleagues at the UN Refugee Agency, is that everything is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of displaced people and refugees in the region. We have already seen reports of casualties and people beginning to flee their homes in search of safety.”

The actress and UNHCR envoy also shared a link to the UNHCR statement on the Russian invasion. “We are gravely concerned by the rapidly deteriorating situation and the ongoing military action in Ukraine,” UNHCR’s Filippo Grandi wrote.

“The humanitarian consequences for civilian populations will be devastating. There are no winners in war, but countless lives will be shattered.”

Sean Penn is currently in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, filming the events for a documentary. “Yes [le président russe Vladimir Poutine] don’t give up, I think Mr. Putin will have made the most horrible mistake for all mankind,” he said. “President [Volodymyr] Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have established themselves as historical symbols of courage and principle. Ukraine is the spearhead of what democracy stands for. If we allow her to fight alone, our soul as America is lost,” the actor said.

It is already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he does not relent, I believe that Mr. Putin will have made the most horrible mistake for all of humanity. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have stood as historical symbols of courage and principle. (1/2) —Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 26, 2022

Ukraine is the spearhead for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow him to fight alone, our soul as America is lost. (2/2) —Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 26, 2022

For those who are paying attention to Ukraine but know little about its recent history or its people, watch the documentary “Winter on Fire.” pic.twitter.com/sYI1bYNZ6B —Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 28, 2022

Two colleagues and I walked miles to the Polish border after ditching our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry only women and children, most without any sign of luggage, and a car is their only valuable possession. pic.twitter.com/XSwCDgYVSH —Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 28, 2022

messages and prayers

Ariana Grande, Clara Luciani, Angèle… Many celebrities have also wanted to express their sadness. “This morning I was heartbroken when I woke up to find that Ukraine had been invaded (…) I stand with everyone in Ukraine who has been affected by this attack and with our global community calling for an immediate ceasefire,” Miley Cyrus wrote.

Arnold Schwarzenegger for his part addressed his prayers to the Ukrainians. “I share his pain and his hope for peace. You inspire me with your bravery and humanity in the face of this nightmare. God bless you”.

“To you brave Ukrainians, we are with you wholeheartedly. We are shocked and saddened, but also very inspired by your bravery… You have our support and our prayers for peace,” Celine Dion posted.

“In October 2020, we had the privilege of meeting with President Zelensky and the First Lady to hear their hope and optimism for the future of Ukraine. Today we stand with the President and all the people of Ukraine as they bravely fight for that future,” the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and Prince William wrote.

In October 2020, we had the privilege of meeting with President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for the future of Ukraine. Today we stand with the President and all the people of Ukraine as they bravely fight for that future W&C. — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2022

“Succession” star Brian Cox delivered a speech about the “really terrible” conflict in Ukraine at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. “What really distressed me was what is happening in Russia, to my fellow actors and actresses, artists, writers and critics,” he said. “They are told, under penalty of high treason, that they cannot say a word about Ukraine. And I think that’s pretty horrible. And I think we should all join together, and also for those people, the people in Russia, who don’t like what’s going on, and especially the artists. And I think we should really join them in celebrating them and hope that they can really make a difference. Because I think they can.”

Succession actor Brian Cox says his fellow actors in Russia are told they can’t talk about the Ukraine invasion #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/LdlHXrlwr7 — The chat (@LiveOnTheChat) February 28, 2022

Russian personalities defying retaliation

The Russian attack on Ukraine has been condemned around the world, including in Russia. Anti-war protesters gathered in the streets, leading to numerous arrests by Russian authorities.

Artists and athletes at the risk of shortening their careers, even risking their lives, have also dared to express their disapproval of the invasion initiated by their country in Ukraine.

“Fear and pain. No to war,” Ivan Urgant, a host of late-night TV shows in Russia, posted on Instagram.

Russia’s most popular rapper, Oxxxymiron, also showed his anger in a video message posted on social media: “I am against this war that Russia is waging against Ukraine,” he said. I think it’s a disaster and a crime.”

Russian comedian Maxim Galkin wrote on Instagram: “How is all this possible? There can be no just war. Not to the war!”.

Russian footballer Fedov Smolov also expressed his outrage: “No to war”, as did Russia’s highest-ranking chess player, Yan Nepomniachtchi, who tweeted on the day of the Russian intervention: “History has known many Black Thursdays. But today it is darker than the others.”