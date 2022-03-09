War in Ukraine, China against NATO and the USA: Responsible for the conflict

World

Ukrainian war, what is China’s position and what role it can play

The Ukrainian foreign minister has explicitly asked Beijing to intervene given its relations with Moscow, but for now the only promise has been made to ‘continue to play a constructive role in easing the conflict’. Meanwhile, some Chinese citizens who were in the country have been evacuated

More than in the negotiations with Russia, Ukraine seems to be hoping for another way to end the conflict with Russia: the intervention of China. In a telephone conversation with his counterpart Wang Yi, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (pictured) made it clear: Kiev “is waiting impatiently for a mediation of the Chinese side to achieve the cease-fire”

There are various reasons why Beijing can represent hope on this front. Chief among them are its links with Moscow. The two countries are linked by historical reports and, as the journalist and sinologist Giada Messetti recalled, shortly before the Olympics the two countries signed a joint declaration in which they spoke of a new world multipolarity and they recognized that they have common interests