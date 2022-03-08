War in Ukraine, China offers itself for a dialogue role. Xi calls for “maximum restraint” and rejects sanctions against Russia: “Damage for all”

China asks to “working together“To reduce the consequences of the crisis in Ukraine, by rejecting the sanctions on Russia. “Regarding the impact of sanctions on global finance, energy resources, transport and supply chain stability, in terms of a global economy already burdened by the pandemic, this it is harmful to all parties“, Said – according to the report of the state TV in Beijing – the president Xi Jinping in the video summit with the French president Emmanuel Macron and the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held on Tuesday morning. Xi defined the situation “worrying“And asked the”maximum moderation“On the crisis, identifying the highest priority” to prevent tensions from escalating or even get out of control“.
The Chinese president said he appreciated the moderation efforts of France and Germany and said the three countries should jointly support the peace talkswhere China is willing to play a role. Beijing “will remain in contact and coordination with France, Germany and the EU” according to “the needs of the parties involved” and will work “actively together with the international community”. The China “deeply regretsWar and recognizes the “sovereignty and integrity of all countries”, but also the “legitimate ones security concerns. All efforts for a peaceful solution should be supported ”. To define the Russian invasion, however, Xi used a very clear term: zhanhuo, which can be translated as “flames of war”. One way to reiterate the Chinese “lack of enthusiasm” towards the instability in Europe.
