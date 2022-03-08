War in Ukraine, Elon Musk: oil and gas production must be increased

Elon Musk spoke on the consequences of the war in Ukraine and, in particular, on those of an energetic nature. Statements from a certain point of view “surprising” given that we know very well his positions on the exploitation of oil but which justifies given the current situation.

Through his Twitter account, Tesla’s CEO points out that as much as he doesn’t like having to say it, it is It is necessary to increase oil and gas production because extraordinary times require extraordinary measures. Musk is also aware that this choice could “penalize” Tesla but points out that sustainable energy sources cannot react instantly to offset Russia’s gas and oil exports.

But it did not end there because Elon Musk, later, also stated that theEurope should reactivate inactive nuclear power plants and increase the production of energy from those already in operation. For Tesla’s CEO it would be a fundamental measure for national and international security.

In short, Elon Musk in these very difficult times tries to have his say on how to deal with the issue of the energy crisis even if his words go against the philosophy of the company. Moreover, the consequences of the war on energy prices in general are already evident and extraordinary measures are certainly needed to block the run of these costs that weigh on families and companies.

Musk then urges the Ukrainians to hold on and through Twitter he renews his sympathy for the Russian people who do not want Putin’s war.

