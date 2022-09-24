News

War in Ukraine | “It’s a dangerous moment”: the European Union’s warning that asks to take seriously Putin’s threats that he would use nuclear weapons

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Vladimir Putin

Russia’s president threatened this week that he might use nuclear weapons

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday that the bloc must take seriously Vladimir Putin’s threats that it could use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict.

In an interview with the BBC, Borrell also stated that the war had reached a “dangerous moment”.

His comments come at a time when Russia is holding referendums to annexfour ukrainian regions and days after Moscow announced the partial mobilization of its reservists.

Putin has suffered various setbacks on the battlefieldin which their forces have been forced to cede invaded territory in the face of a fierce Ukrainian counteroffensive.

