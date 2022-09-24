War in Ukraine | “It’s a dangerous moment”: the European Union’s warning that asks to take seriously Putin’s threats that he would use nuclear weapons

Drafting

image source, Shutterstock Caption, Russia’s president threatened this week that he might use nuclear weapons

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday that the bloc must take seriously Vladimir Putin’s threats that it could use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict.

In an interview with the BBC, Borrell also stated that the war had reached a “dangerous moment”.

His comments come at a time when Russia is holding referendums to “annex“four ukrainian regions and days after Moscow announced the partial mobilization of its reservists.

Putin has suffered various setbacks on the battlefieldin which their forces have been forced to cede invaded territory in the face of a fierce Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“It is certainly a dangerous time because the Russian military has been cornered and Putin’s reaction, threatening to use nuclear weaponsit’s very bad,” Borrell explained.

Seven months after the start of the Russian invasion, analysts agree that President Putin’s forces are on the defensive, but, according to Borrell, a “diplomatic solution” must be reached that “preserves the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine“.

“Otherwise we can end the war, but we will not have peace and we will have another war,” he added.

Caption, In recent weeks, the Ukrainian army has managed to recapture a large territory in eastern Ukraine.

In a rare speech to his nation earlier this week, Putin claimed his country had “several weapons of destruction” and would “use all means at our disposal.”

“I’m not bragging,” he added.

“When people say they’re not bragging, you have to take it seriouslyBorrell said.

In the same speech, President Putin announced the convocation of 300,000 Russians who did compulsory military service, which has sparked protests across the country.

It has been reported that a large number of people are running away of Russia to avoid being sent to the front lines of the war.

Putin made the alarming speech after Ukraine claimed to have recovered more than 8,000 square kilometers of the Russian forces in their counteroffensive.

Moscow is currently holding referendums to bring four regions partially occupied by its forces into its orbit.

Ukraine has denounced them as annexation attempts and reported that armed Russian soldiers go door to door collecting votes.

“To dance the tango you need two”

Borrell also dismissed concerns that the EU’s arms supplies were running low, saying it must continue to provide military support to Ukraine, in addition to applying economic sanctions against President Putin and his allies and exercising his diplomacy.

Caption, Borrell said that a diplomatic solution is necessary to preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty.

He admitted that the rising cost of energy prices caused by the conflict was a cause for concern.

“People in my country tell me that the price of gas it makes us unable to continue working, that they cannot continue to make their businesses work,” said the Spanish politician, before adding that he had heard similar concerns from leaders in Africa, South America and Southeast Asia.

Borrell asked President Putin to do your part to reach a negotiated solution.

“To dance the tango you need two,” he said.

“Everyone who has gone to Moscow, to the Kremlin to talk to Putin, has come back with the same answer: ‘I (Putin) have military goals, and if I don’t achieve these military goals I will continue the fight.’ This is certainly a worrying direction. , but we have to continue to support Ukraine“, he concluded.

Analysis by Lyse Doucet, BBC’s Chief International Correspondent

Ukraine has dominated this year’s UN General Assembly as this costly war drags on with no clear exit idea.

Europe’s foreign policy chief was surprisingly direct and visibly uncomfortable.

He shared the anxious lament he has heard everywhere.

From friends on vacation to world leaders attending the UN General Assembly this week, everyone has asked when will this war end.

“Stop this war, I can’t pay the electricity bill.”

This phrase has become a common refrain, lamented the head of European diplomacy.

Borrell was willing to say in public what many say in private: that Europe and its allies are fighting to control the narrative of this war while Moscow turns opinion on its head by ensuring that European sanctions against Russia are to blame of this suffering.

But worrying new threats from the Kremlin, including a thinly veiled nuclear threat, are also concentrating minds.

Most Western leaders, including Borrell, remain adamant about the need to stay the course in a conflict with many far-reaching consequences, not least for Ukraine but for many others as well.