WAR IN UKRAINE? / “NATO and EU against Moscow, Italy had the solution in hand”

The tension between NATO and Russia over Ukraine remains high. The pressure is exerted in both directions at all levels: military, diplomatic, political. London said two days ago that a pro-Russian politician, former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev, was willing to take a lead in a Moscow-controlled government, evidently after an imminent destabilization of the former Soviet country. In response to the massive deployment of Russian troops on the eastern Ukrainian border, NATO is mobilizing men and equipment to bases in Eastern Europe. Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov said that “at the moment there is no threat of invasion”, meaning that the future remains absolutely uncertain. Meanwhile, Macron, in the face of the inevitable European differences, has taken his own diplomatic initiative: after having met the German Chancellor Scholz, he will have a phone call with Putin on Friday.

CHAOS UKRAINE, ESCAPE FROM KIEV / “A game of chess managed by Putin”

We took stock of the crisis and possible developments with Paolo Quercia, professor of strategic studies at the University of Perugia and director of the magazine GeoTrade. “The tricky thing is to determine what we mean by invasion. The definition of the trigger is the most ambiguous thing about this crisis ”explains the analyst. Moscow wants to obtain more solid guarantees on security in Europe, but it will not be easy after opening the conflict in Ukraine in 2014. Nonetheless, the most remote causes of the situation, for Quercia, lie in European and American politics in the years between 2008 and the 2014.

SPY FINANCE / EU vs. Russia, a madness that also earthquake Germany

What is your assessment of the severity of the ongoing crisis? What does it depend on?

It is the most serious and dangerous geopolitical crisis for Europe in the last 30 years. As Thucydides teaches, wars have direct and deep causes. The direct ones are there for all to see, even if the evaluations may differ.

And the deep ones?

The deep ones are much clearer. It is a question of defining the spheres of influence between the US and Russia in that part of Eastern Europe that Moscow considers its neighbor abroad: Belorussia and Ukraine.

The EU will give Ukraine 1.2 billion euros in aid. Is this aid really such or does it make the crisis worse?

UKRAINE SPY / What are those CIA agents doing on Volodymyrska Street in Kiev?

To get worse I would say no. The aid is part of the promises that Europe made to Ukraine in 2014 when Kiev abandoned the dual path of an economic integration relationship with both Moscow and Brussels by choosing the European Union. Now the risk of a long economic conflict with Moscow forces the EU to take on the economic assistance and the US and UK of the military one. This is not a secondary problem if the crisis lasts for a long time.

Let’s talk about sanctions. On 13 January the EU extended the existing sanctions directed against Russia for another six months (until 31 July 1922). What sanctions are these and what impact do they have?

These are the old sanctions, the six-monthly ones linked to the conflict of 2014. They have been constantly renewed without particular changes. They are modest sanctions, but they have had an impact on the Russian financial and energy system, and it will be seen above all in the long term. But the Russian economy paid the price, it adjusted, it further uncoupled from the West and recovered. The sanctions could not be lifted for political reasons, but their economic impact has diminished significantly. Now they are also overtaken by events.

Are American sanctions also in place?

Yes, there are, but on the Russian dossier the US and the EU have proceeded side by side. At least until now. The new ongoing crisis could, however, lead to the risk of a transatlantic gap such as that which occurred with the sanctions against Iran.

Explain this point to us.

Europe is divided between the Northern Hawks (Poland, Baltics, UK, Holland and Denmark) and the position of realist coexistence with Moscow in Berlin and Rome. Macron’s decision will make a difference. Not an easy decision, given the strategic distrust with which Paris regards both Washington and Berlin. However at the moment we are talking about sanctions as deterrence after a possible invasion. The tricky thing is to determine what we mean by invasion. The definition of the trigger is the most ambiguous thing about this crisis.

It was rumored that the EU started using sanctions against Russia in 2014. What has Europe achieved?

It got Russian counter-sanctions which damaged our exports. But on the other hand it was difficult to do otherwise. These were not sanctions that could change the course of Russian foreign policy. What was missing was European diplomatic action for a security agreement with Moscow. It was the old idea of ​​Italy, but we weren’t able to carry it out.

What is his balance sheet of Geneva talks?

It is good that there are such talks, so that misunderstandings and possible escalations are avoided. But it was too early for them to produce results. They had been preceded by aggressive moves, statements and postures on both sides. They could just stop the escalation but not solve the crisis.

What strategy does the massive deployment of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border respond to?

Nobody knows. The strategies of the states are secret. And their tactical moves are designed to confuse the opponent. They are always dual-use moves. Distinguishing between offense and defense in strategy is also not always easy. Furthermore, every move is always unfinished, in the sense that its real meaning often depends on how the opponent reacts.

But what does Moscow want?

On a general level, it wants to be recognized as an equal interlocutor and to obtain guarantees on safety in Europe. Something not easy after opening the conflict in Ukraine.

What can you tell us about the hybrid war and Moscow’s operations in Ukraine? It amounts to asking whether the concerns of the West and Kiev are justified.

I do not think we are already in a situation of hybrid war, but of asymmetrical conflict, where the actors measure the political will, strategies and reaction capacity of the adversary. The worries are understandable that there are, because if we ignore the threats and do not contain them, they can come true because of our inaction. But it is a duty not to be guided by fear and it is also advisable not to cross the line.

What needs to be done?

Ukraine must not be pushed towards a perception of the inevitability of the conflict. Nor is it useful to push Moscow into the corner. I don’t think conflict is inevitable, but if it does, it will be the result of decisions made by both sides.

Let’s try to evaluate the whole affair as a whole. Is Moscow right or not to denounce NATO’s advance eastward?

Here the speech is complicated. NATO’s eastward advance is not in itself hostile to Moscow. But at least it is ambiguous, especially if it is piloted by Countries that want to keep Russia under constant geopolitical pressure, both in an anti-Russian and anti-German key. Now we understand how wise the Italian position was to combine the enlargement of NATO to the east with the achievement of an agreement on security in Europe with Russia. Unfortunately, even wise positions, if they are not supported by an adequate political, military, economic force and by constant diplomatic action, are quickly dismissed by the flow of history.

So why is the US pursuing such a destabilizing goal?

I don’t think the US is pursuing a destabilizing goal. Rather, it is difficult to change the positions towards Russia which are often still those dictated by the conditioned reflexes of the Cold War. Moscow’s attitude certainly doesn’t help. Nor did Brexit, which has restarted London’s geopolitical ambitions. I think that one element that definitely blew up the relationship was the unilateral recognition of the Kosovo in 2008 and the war in Libya in 2011. Two episodes that prepared the Ukrainian conflict of 2014. Rightly or wrongly, in those five years we have dismissed any possibility of finding a modus vivendi with Moscow. And now the knots come to a head.

Can Moscow demand that Ukraine renounce its future entry into NATO?

No he can not. NATO cannot be conditioned, nor can the sovereignty of a state that wants to join the Alliance be limited. It is a question of our expediency if anything, not Moscow’s right of veto. The paradox is that Moscow has achieved with the conflict of 2014 and with the current crisis de facto what we did not want – and could not – grant by right.

Is not allowing Ukraine to join NATO a goal that Moscow will achieve by destabilizing Ukraine and favoring a political crisis in Kiev?

As I said, he got it in part, even if there won’t be a regime change in Kiev. THE frozen conflicts they are for this. This is not a secondary part of the current crisis. Let us also remember that Ukraine is not such a compact and united country. We risk another Yugoslavia. But the West today does not have the positions of strength it had in the 1990s. It is a truly complex crisis, also because it adds to the deterioration of relations with China.

(Federico Ferraù)

– – – –

We need your input to continue to provide you with quality and independent information.

SUPPORT US. DONATE NOW BY CLICKING HERE

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED