News

War in Ukraine: Putin promises to “stabilize” the regions annexed to Russia

Photo of Zach Zach7 hours ago
0 4 2 minutes read

Vladimir Putin

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Mr Putin said he would “calmly develop” the annexed territories

The situation in the four Ukrainian regions annexed to Russia will be stabilized, Vladimir Putin promised on Wednesday.

The Russian president announced the annexation of Lugansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson last week after the holding of referendums in those regions that were not recognized by the international community.

Putin’s remarks came as Ukraine announced it had regained control of towns in Lugansk and Kherson.

Ukrainian troops control parts of the other two regions and have made recent gains in Donetsk.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach7 hours ago
0 4 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Kidnapped family members found dead in California

59 mins ago

John Ramírez, the Latino prisoner who managed to get the Supreme Court to authorize the presence of his religious pastor during his death, is executed in the US

1 hour ago

Rodrigo Prieto, the former Mexican soccer player who today is a technical assistant in Denmark

2 hours ago

Police track down a possible serial killer in central California | International

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button