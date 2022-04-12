NewsWorld

War in Ukraine: Putin says peace talks with Ukrainians are ‘at a dead end’

Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome

Vladimir Putin said that the war against Ukraine became “inevitable”.

Peace talks to end the war in Ukraine are at a “dead end”, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Putin pointed out that Ukraine “falsely” accused the Russian military of committing war crimes and demanded security guarantees during a rare public appearance alongside Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Russian president added that the invasion of Ukraine became “inevitable“, as part of a speech he gave to mark the 61st anniversary since Yuri Gagarin became the first man to reach space.

Putin was accompanied on Tuesday by his partner and president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko (left).

He stated that he had no choice but to attack Ukraine to protect the Russian-speaking region of Donbas and insisted that his forces are helping the oppressed in the breakaway regions from Ukraine.

