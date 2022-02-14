War in Ukraine? Putin’s plan b is much more dangerous

There are no longer the wars of the past, made exclusively of bombings, assaults by infantry and heavy artillery (even from the sky) that unleash fire on the sensitive targets of others. Or better said: these wars are still waged but in a corollary of weapons and strategies much broader than in the past. In front of 150 thousand troops deployed on the border with Ukraine, and after the demonstrations of air and naval power in Moscow, the US has raised the volume of the war alarm saying that it expects a Russian invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday 16 February. In less than two days. A “secret plan” that Washington, however, already knows. Credible? Or shrewd strategic game to whom the military chest swells the most? Lucio Caracciolo on Limes (here the full version) makes an analysis of the double strategy that Vladimir Putin is already following and on which he will insist in the near future. And it is his “plan b” that should interest Westerners the most.

Risk it all with guns, “or”

Historian and journalist, editor-in-chief of the geopolitical magazine Limes, a point of reference for getting a more realistic and in-depth idea of ​​what is happening on the main global chessboards, Caracciolo clearly sets out the two options on Vladimir Putin’s table: “The cases are two. The Kremlin autocrat is a suicidal madman and therefore will march on Kiev. So the pit will be dug. Not only will the Russian Army be the perfect target for the Ukrainian nationalist guerrilla, supported and equipped by the Americans, the British, the Poles and the Baltics. Above all, the Russian public opinion will not appreciate the aggression against a people, however intimate, if not brother. One in three Russians have Ukrainian relatives. Adding these factors to the Atlantic retaliation, the risk for Putin is to open the final crisis of him and his regime. Or the Russian president retains the use of reason. So he will keep the pressure on Ukraine until he is sure he has achieved the goal: to bring that strategic brand back into the sphere of influence of his empire. Putin does not want to go down in history as the tsar who lost Ukraine. But he knows that in order to recover Kiev he must first neutralize it, nailing it to no man’s land between himself and NATO. To then reabsorb it, at least in part, once the Ukrainians realize that the West does not intend to die for them“And here we are at the second option, the one that should be looked at with objective concern.

A much dirtier and more subtle war

Caracciolo writes again about the crisis that opposes Biden’s US to Russia on the Ukrainian front: “Putin has certainly read Sun Tzu. He knows that true victory is obtained without a fight. If anything, using ambiguous means, today baptized hybrids. The current war is waged on societies, not on states. For example, with cyber attacks, capable of inflicting structural damage on the enemy without anything being revealed beforehand, only to note then the dramatic effects. When it’s too late. With these and other covered actions, including disinformation and psychological warfare, it is possible to make life hell for the inhabitants of Kiev and major Ukrainian cities. Perhaps forcing the government to move to Lviv, the former Polish and Habsburg epicenter of Russophobic Ukraine. And by implanting its own coquettish governmentfor example in Kharkiv, the capital of Soviet Ukraine from 1919 to 1934 “. it becomes much more profitable to maintain the pressure and the subtle threatusing the armed side as an imposing scenography that sows tension in that area of ​​the planet, and at the same time continuing to ensnare the many Ukrainians who have ties or a feeling of belonging with Russia. Knowing that Beijing is behind Putinperhaps the enemy that most disturbs and frightens the weakened and deeply divided United States within them.