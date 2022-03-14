War in Ukraine: rush to stocks at the supermarket, from pasta to oil – Economy

Rimini, 13 March 2022 – The first shelves in the supermarkets. The winds of war blowing fromUkraine and concerns about the procurement of food raw materials such as flour for example, they are fueling the empty pantry nightmare.

And there is also the fear that the more days pass, the greater the days will be increases. On the shelves of supermarkets in the province the first empty spaces are beginning to be seen but no alarmism say the independent merchants associated with Conad in the Rimini area.

Wheat and corn: skyrocketing prices

These days, they explain to us, there is a strong promotion under cost which makes it difficult to distinguish the attractive effect of the promotion from the fear of customers of running out of products. However, the traders themselves explain, the citizen is increasingly attentive to certain types of goods. As it happens it is the flours, therefore also the pastaofseed oil and of sugar for example, those products that every day are on the lips of the referents of farmers’ associations and large retailers because they have become a rare commodity.

Seed oil rationed in Ferrara

However, at the moment the scenes seen in the first weeks of the pandemic remain distant. “At this stage – he explains Giorgio Cecchini owner in two Conads, between Riccione and Misano – we are not suffering a problem of supplying of products. If there is a type of commodity that is in short supply, you can still find another similar one, so there is no risk of running out of any particular product. Today there is no need to rush to shop “.

But it is always true that a possible strike by hauliers it could make the situation worse. “This is true. A strike would create problems.” On the food sector, the effects of the dominoes unleashed by tanks in Ukraine and the resulting trade war can already be seen. “Sunflower oil, particularly used by the food industry, is not already available – explains Mario Mazzotti, president of Legacoop -. This has led important cooperatives to reactivate the supply of palm oil, the price of which has more than tripled, with all that which entails from the point of view of the re-adaptation of the plants “.