War in Ukraine: Russia takes control of Zaporizhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant | International

Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine has reached another alarming byproduct. The forces of the Russian president have bombed the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant – the largest in Europe – early this Friday and, after harsh clashes with the Ukrainian army, have taken control of it. The Kremlin attacks have caused a powerful fire in the testing facilities of the plant, which has been the prelude to the Russian occupation. The fire has already been extinguished and none of the six reactors at the plant, in southeastern Ukraine, have been damaged. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has assured that there have been no leaks of radioactive material, but the bombing, again an indiscriminate attack against critical targets, has raised the alarm of observers and international organizations about a potential catastrophe. According to a statement from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, “as a result of the bombing in the territory of the nuclear power plant, a fire broke out that caused several deaths and injuries”, although it does not specify the number of victims. The Russian army is holding the workers who were on duty at the plant captive.

At the gates of Vasilivka, a small town in the Zaporizhia region about 60 kilometers from the plant, officer Ruslan Bestelny points out a Russian tank a couple of kilometers away, crouched after a small change in elevation. “That’s nuclear terrorism, nuclear power plants are out of the conflict, I don’t think they have people crazy enough to blow up the plant. At least I hope so”, says Bestelny between anti-tank traps and sandbags as barricades. In the background, shots from Ukrainian artillery, like short, dull thunder. “They have several armored vehicles trying to advance to take over Vasilivka,” the officer says amid thunderous artillery barrages.

The Russian forces are advancing on the southern flank —where they have already taken control of the key city of Kherson, on the Black Sea— and the east of the country, besieging until exhaustion those cities that they have not been able to occupy. Now, after taking over the central strategic area of ​​Zaporizhia, in the town of Energodar, which had resisted until Thursday with the majority of the population in the streets acting as a human shield, they are advancing towards Vasilivka.

The Ukrainian army no longer allows civilians to enter the town of 12,000 inhabitants. Only medical personnel, like Valeri, aboard a dusty blue Dacia with a homemade sign with a red cross stuck to the rear windows, trying to move along the gutter, to the side of the road, to help evacuate the wounded. “They are bombing civilians. These are war crimes. They are massacring us and the plant is just one more step”, he laments.

Images of the attack, captured by an Energodar webcam and posted on social media by Dmitri Orlov, the mayor of the city of 50,000, show a large, dense orange fireball rising behind a church near the plant. . Then what looks like artillery fire. Last night, the alderman, faced with the Russian siege and the heavy fighting at the gates of the city, which its inhabitants had tried to protect with a powerful barricade made of sandbags, vehicles and everything they could find, made a desperate request for help. Hours later, Kremlin troops, who had already claimed control of the plant days ago despite Ukrainian resistance, attacked the nuclear power plant and invaded it.

The maneuver, said the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has put the whole of Europe at risk. “We survived a night that could have ended the story,” he said. “The Russian tankers knew what they were bombing. Shooting directly at the nuclear plant is unprecedented terrorism,” said the Ukrainian leader, who has again demanded that the West establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine and who, after the serious incident at the plant, spoke with the US president, Joe Biden, who demanded Moscow this morning “to cease its military activities in the area.”

An explosion at the Zaporizhia plant, Zelensky assured, would have caused six times more damage than the accident at the Chernobyl plant in 1986, which, after the explosion of one of its reactors, released radioactive particles that reached the Baltic and Nordic countries. . Chernobyl, which today is a paralyzed plant but with the damaged reactor covered by a huge sarcophagus, is also under Russian occupation. Putin’s troops entered through the radioactive exclusion zone of the zone where the greatest nuclear catastrophe in history took place and invaded it.

The clashes in the Chernobyl exclusion zone produced an increase in radiation levels in the area, according to the Ukrainian government, which was attributed to the passage of heavy military vehicles that removed the contaminated ground. However, the IAEA clarified that the radiation readings remained low and did not pose any danger to people. For now, not in Zaporizhia either. “None of the safety systems of the plant’s six reactors are affected, and there has been no leak of radioactive material,” said Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, a UN agency, in a statement. press conference, in which he reported that two employees of the plant’s security team were injured. Energodar, for its part, assures that there have been casualties and so does the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. The IAEA has also offered to mediate to hold a meeting between representatives of Kiev and Moscow in order to guarantee the safety of nuclear installations.

Moscow speaks of “saboteurs of nationalist forces”

The Russian Defense Ministry has denied that its troops fired on the strategic center and has blamed the Ukrainian military for the “monstrous” incident. Moscow assures that it controlled the plant for days and that what happened this Friday was an “attempted sabotage” by “nationalist forces” in Kiev, delving into the rhetoric with which Putin started the war nine days ago. A conflict that, according to the Russian leader, aims to “denazify” Ukraine. The Kremlin wants to demilitarize the country, overthrow the Zelensky government and install a puppet regime close to Moscow. However, both parties confirmed that they will advance the third round of talks to this weekend. So far, they have not managed to agree on a ceasefire; they have agreed to the creation of humanitarian corridors for the departure of civilians, although a truce in hostilities during these operations is not certain.

Meanwhile, Russian troops are holding Zaporizhia workers – also those from Chernobyl -, as confirmed by Energoatom, the company that controls all nuclear plants in Ukraine. It depends on them for the operation of the plant, warns Oleksandr Staruj, head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, who believes that with the seizure of the plant, which could be followed by other power plants – Russian troops are also besieging one of the southern Ukraine—the Kremlin seeks to cut off supplies throughout the country.

Zaporizhia has six reactors and has a capacity of 5,700 megawatts —Almaraz (Cáceres), the largest in Spain, has 1,100 megawatts—. After France and Slovakia, Ukraine is the country in the world that most relies on nuclear energy to meet its electricity demand. In 2020, more than 50% of its electricity came from the 15 reactors it has in different plants in the country.

The company that oversees the nuclear complex, Energoatom, warned that any statements made by workers from the time of the seizure could be made under duress. He also warned about statements of trust by local officials. “There is a high probability that the recent speech by the mayor of Energodar was recorded under the barrel of a machine gun,” the company said, referring to a video the mayor had released shortly after the Russians took control.

At the Zaporizhia plant, two of its six reactors were operating at the time of the bombing. The attack sparked a fire that engulfed three floors — the third, fourth and fifth — of his test building. The plant’s security systems are still working, Energoatom said. However, the company warns that workers cannot carry out their work safely and that they may not be able to report possible damage to the facilities.

Galina Parafchuk loaded her car on Friday morning and tried to leave the Zaporizhia area with her nine-year-old daughter. “As soon as I found out about the fire I knew we had to go. This shows that the Russians will stop at nothing ”, laments Parafchuk, 33, at a service station where she has stopped to refuel the 20 liters of fuel that, due to rationing, the Ukrainian authorities allow. She fears that another fire will break out again at the plant and that it will end in a “major disaster”.

In recent days, international organizations had already shown their concern about the risk of a nuclear accident with “catastrophic consequences” being triggered. The IAEA warned in a recent report of the risk that facilities with radioactive material may suffer damage during the conflict, with “potentially serious consequences for human health and the environment.” This Friday it has been confirmed that the alarm was not in vain.

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant after the bombing. ENERGOATOM (via REUTERS)

The siege on Mariupol tightens

Russian troops continue their offensive in several of the main cities of Ukraine such as the capital, Kiev; Kharkiv (in the northeast of the country) and Mariupol (southeast), nine days after the start of the invasion. This last coastal municipality is enduring the siege of Russian troops, although British intelligence has assured this Friday in a statement that the siege on the city of almost half a million inhabitants is increasingly narrow. “Major infrastructure has been bombed by Russian troops,” the UK Ministry of Defense reported.

Since Tuesday, this valuable geostrategic location in the Sea of ​​Azov has been under siege by Putin’s troops. “We don’t have electricity or water or heating,” warned the city’s mayor, Bodin Boichenko, who went on to say that they were destroying its population. After the fall of Kherson, also in southern Ukraine, the Kremlin wants to capture this enclave to create a corridor from the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea – an area that Moscow illegally annexed in 2014 – to Donbas.

