War in Ukraine: Russia warns Sweden and Finland against joining NATO

Russia has demanded that Finland and Sweden not join NATO, warning that such a move will not bring stability to Europe.

NATO “remains a confrontation-oriented tool,” Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov told reporters.

His words come after US defense authorities described the invasion of Ukraine as a “big strategic mistake” by Russia which is likely to lead to NATO enlargement.

The US representatives anticipate that both Nordic countries will present their candidacies to be members of the alliance, possibly from june.

