War in Ukraine: Russia warns Sweden and Finland against joining NATO

BBC News

1 hour

Getty Images

Russia has demanded that Finland and Sweden not join NATO, warning that such a move will not bring stability to Europe.

NATO “remains a confrontation-oriented tool,” Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov told reporters.

His words come after US defense authorities described the invasion of Ukraine as a “big strategic mistake” by Russia which is likely to lead to NATO enlargement.

The US representatives anticipate that both Nordic countries will present their candidacies to be members of the alliance, possibly from june.

Experts assume that Washington will support the expansion of NATO to 32 members. Officials from the US State Department said last week that talks had taken place between NATO leaders and the foreign ministers of Finland and Sweden.

Finland and Sweden, increasingly determined

Before the invasion, Russia demanded that the alliance promise not to expand in the future. However, the war has triggered a further deployment of NATO troops on its eastern flank and an increase in popular support for memberships from Sweden and Finland.

Finnish parliamentarians are expected to receive a security briefing from intelligence officials this week, as Prime Minister Sanna Marin believes the government will wrap up the debate on whether or not to submit the country’s NATO bid this summer.

Finland shares a 1,340 km border with Russiawhich is why it watches with particular concern the invasion of Ukraine.

In the case of Sweden, the ruling Social Democratic Party, traditionally opposed to NATO membership, has indicated it is reconsidering its position following Russia’s attack on its western neighbor. Party secretary Tobias Baudin told local media that the review on the matter will be completed in the coming months.

“When Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden’s security position fundamentally changed,” the party said in a statement Monday.

What is NATO and how does it help Ukraine?

Moscow, however, has made it clear that it opposes any possible expansion of the alliance. Peskov warned that NATO “is not that kind of alliance that guarantees peace and stability, and its further expansion will not bring additional security to the European continent.”

Last week Peskov declared that Russia will have to “rebalance the situation” with their own measures if Sweden and Finland join NATO.

And in February Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, warned of “political and military consequences” if the two countries join the bloc.

NATO was formed in 1949 to counteract the threat of Soviet expansion, although after the fall of the Berlin Wall several formerly communist Eastern European countries joinedyes

Member states commit to assist each other in the event of an armed attack against any individual member.

Despite the threats, Finland and Sweden have pushed ahead with their new approach to NATO and increased defense spending.

On Monday the Finnish military announced a new plan to allocate some $15 million to purchase drones.

And in Sweden, the government last month announced a 3 billion crown ($317 million) increase in the 2022 defense budget.