War in Ukraine | Russia warns the United States and NATO of “consequences” for its military aid to Ukraine | Vladimir Putin | Volodymyr Zelensky | WORLD

Russia This week it sent a formal complaint warning the US government of “unforeseeable consequences” of increased military aid to Ukraine, according to media reports.

With a diplomatic note, Moscow warned the US and NATO against sending “more sensitive” weapons to Ukrainejudging that said military equipment put “fuel on the fire” and could cause “unforeseeable consequences,” according to The Washington Post.

The warning came as US President Joe Biden pledged $800 million in new military aid to Ukraine, including helicopters and armored personnel carriers.

“What the Russians tell us privately is precisely what we tell the world publicly, that the massive aid we provide to our Ukrainian partners demonstrates its remarkable effectiveness.”, indicated a senior US official quoted by the Post.

The State Department declined to comment.

According to The New York Times, This note was addressed through normal diplomatic channels and is not signed by any senior official of the Russian government.

Citing a source close to the matter, the television network CNN indicated that the formal complaint could mean that Moscow is preparing to adopt a more aggressive attitude towards the United States and NATO.

Joe Biden gave the green light on Wednesday for massive new military aid to Ukraine with heavier equipment than he had sent so far.

The new US arms deliveries include “very effective equipment that we have already delivered” to Ukrainebut also “new capacities”, among which “artillery systems” and “armored means of transport” stand out, the government specified.