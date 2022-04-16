War in Ukraine: Russian soldier’s wife gives him ‘permission’ to rape women in Ukraine | Univision World News

A Russian soldier talks to his wife (also Russian) on the phone. The couple’s talk turns chilling when they start arguing about raping Ukrainian women. The wife tells her husband that he allows her to rape women while he is deployed to Ukraine.

“Yes, I allow it. Just wear protection,” she says between laughs.

This report is part of an investigation by Radio Free Europe Radio Liberty (RFE/RL)a media outlet that broadcasts in Eastern Europe and Asia, part of the US government’s Global Media Agency (which includes Voice of America -Voice of America-).

Although the investigators acknowledge that they have not determined whether the conversation between the two is something serious, ironic or joking, the audio is being used by Ukraine to illustrate that there is a practice of mass rape of women by the invading Russian troops and that the testimonies dozens of them are real.

The head of the Moscow bureau of the prestigious Financial Times newspaper, Max Seddon, shared the story of the journalists from RFE/RL on Twitter supporting the veracity of the report, which may sound implausible to many due to its crudeness.

“If you don’t believe the Ukrainian intercept (of the call) from the wife of a Russian soldier telling him to rape Ukrainian women, here they are both on record confirming that it is true. Incredible work,” Seddon commented.

The report of the call was worked by reporters from the Russian Service of RFE/RL in “a joint investigative project led by the Ukrainian Service of RFE/RL”. Reporters obtained the phone numbers of the call participants and searched social media for Bykovsky and his wife.

According to the report, they live in Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula. Both were contacted by phone by RFE/RL reporters and confirmed their identity. The man, however, denied being the one on the call.

But the journalists made the comparisons of the voices and both coincide with those heard in the call intercepted by the Ukrainian intelligence services.

Mass rapes of women in Ukraine

This report comes amid a growing number of complaints that multiply in Ukraine about women who say they have been raped by Russian soldiers when they occupy the cities of their country. The rapes are considered war crimes.

Days ago, the testimony of two women whose names were changed to preserve their identity was known.

Elena was interviewed by the AFP agency and lived in Kherson (south). She said that on April 3 she was followed by two Russian soldiers who entered her house to rape her. She was chosen for being the wife of a Ukrainian soldier.

“Without a word they pushed me on the bed, placed a machine gun on me and undressed me… They hardly spoke… they said to each other ‘it’s your turn'” and after a few hours they left, Elena said.

The case of Olha, the other woman, was documented by the Human Rights Watch (HRW), world organization for the defense of human rights.

She said that on March 13, she was repeatedly beaten and raped by a Russian soldier in her 20s in her village near Kharkov.

“He told me to give him (oral sex) The whole time he held the gun close to my temple or put it in my face. She shot twice at the ceiling and said it was to give me more ‘motivation,’” Olha recounted.

The rapes are considered “war crimes”, which are defined as serious violations of international law committed against civilians or combatants in a conflict and that generate individual criminal responsibility of their authors, according to the UN.