War in Ukraine, the Russian advance and General Gerasimov killed: the military update – Corriere.it

Of Andrea Marinelli

The Russian army proceeds on three fronts: from the north, from the east and from the south, where it gains positions more rapidly. The resistance strikes with light units, demoralizes Putin’s men, who have problems but not those who support Kiev’s propaganda

The Russian army proceeds slowly, but continues the advance on three fronts. From the north it descends towards Kiev, the main targetwhere there is still fighting in the suburbs: in particular in Hostomel, near the Antonov airport, a freight yard that Moscow has been trying to conquer since the first hours of the conflict, and then in Bucha, Vorzel and Irpin, where there have been many civilian casualties. Vladimir Putin’s men point to the capital from the northeast, from the Chernhiv areaheavily bombed but still under Ukrainian control, and from the north, from Belarus: after conquering the Chernobyl area, the Russian vehicles were stuck about thirty kilometers from the capital, forming the long convoy of over 60 kilometers which on the one hand shows the power of the Muscovite army but on the other reveals all the logistical problems, starting with the shortage of petrol and food. For this reason, over the weekend, the General Staff ordered an operational break for reorganize and coordinate the offensive towards Kiev: fuel supplies are arriving from Belarus for tanks and vehicles that have been stationary for days. The capital is preparing for the siege, while the Russians, according to American intelligence sources, are recruiting Syrian foreign fighters who are experts in urban guerrilla warfare.

To the east, the Russian army besieges Kharkivthe second Ukrainian city, which still resists despite the missiles that have been raining incessantly for days: here, according to the Kiev Defense, Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, the man who led Putin’s troops, was killed. The news would have been reported to the homeland through unsafe lines, and so the Ukrainians would have intercepted it: the Era encrypted telephone system, created last year by the Russian Defense and which was supposed to resist “in all conditions”, apparently is not working.

In the south, however, the soldiers of Moscow are gaining positions more quickly and they control a fairly large area. The troops that left Crimea, the southern region annexed by Putin in 2014, are moving west, where they control the Kherson area – conquered on March 2 – e point to Mykolayivsubject to heavy bombing, but also to the north, where they reached the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which was hit and passed into Russian hands, and to the east. Here, having conquered Melitopol, they have been besieging the city of Mariupol for daysa strategic port on the Sea of ​​Azov that would make it possible to open a passage between the Crimea and the Donbass, the other region where the fighting remains intense: in the self-proclaimed – and recognized by Moscow – separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, clashes continue between pro-Russian forces of Ukrainian civil and military resistance.

On the field the battle has slowed down, confirms the Defense of Kiev, but the Russians stepped up the missiles that rained down on all major cities in the country: The Pentagon claims that over 600 fired in the first 13 days of the conflict, throwing old, heavy and inaccurate bombs that are even more dangerous to civilians. They do not yet have control of the skies, but they bomb all over the country: in addition to Kiev and Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv and Mariupol are heavily hit. There are dozens of civilian victims everywhere, at least 474 according to the UN, everywhere the humanitarian corridors, open to words, are closed with fire. Russian bombs also hit the port of Odessa in the southwest.

Throughout the western part of the country – essential for guaranteeing arms supplies to the Ukrainian resistance, which has already received about 17,000 anti-tank systems: deliveries arrive very quickly – Russian activity is only airborne: here it was thought that Lukashenko’s army could intervene, photographed in recent days in front of a Ukrainian map, but no movements have been reported for now.

In recent days, reports Franz-Stefan Gady, expert of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, i however, the Russians improved and increased the use of air force, surprisingly lacking in the first phase of the conflict. They hit military airports, perhaps to prevent jet deliveries by Western allies, and communication facilities: the Kharkiv TV tower was destroyed, and they will try to cut off the trade between Zelensky and his generals.

The Moscow General Staff would have used all the forces deployed on the Ukrainian border, about 190,000 soldiers, but the mood of the troops would be very low. According to British Defense Minister Ben Wallace, the Russians are suffering great losses of men and equipment – the Ukrainians claim to have killed 11,000 soldiers, more likely between 2 and 4,000 according to a “conservative” Pentagon estimate – and they are “desperate”, for this they would have “Increased the brutality of the attacks”. From Moscow, Wallace still maintains, they continue to accuse Ukraine of having developed nuclear or biological weapons, but it is more than anything else an “excuse to justify the invasion”.

The US General Staff is more cautious, analyzing the Army’s behavior without haste. They confirm the delays, they are surprised by errors and losses, they notice obvious lack of coordination, but they warn: Putin still has a powerful war machine, capable of overwhelming the opponent. The Kremlin generals are correcting the approach, learning from the mistakes made on the ground: convoys of vehicles escorted by helicopters are beginning to be seen, to reduce the impact of Ukrainian ambushes. The losses and logistical problems are there, the Pentagon argues, but they are amplified by excellent Kiev propaganda and Western communicationswhich aim to frustrate Russian soldiers and encourage Ukrainians: the men sent to Ukraine are young, inexperienced, have little food and are out of date, but Putin is absolutely capable of breaking down military and civil resistance.

Nobody expected it so tenaciously, not even many Ukrainian generals thought it could last so long considering the relationship between the forces in the field: the Russian army has 900,000 men and is eight times larger than the Ukrainian one. The defenders are subjected to Russian artillery and bombing, but they are more motivated and stay exploiting the knowledge of the territory to counterattack: they organize themselves in light units that hit the Russian columns and disperse, slowing down the advance and destroying hundreds of vehicles. Resistance wears out Putin’s men hitting continuously, even in the middle of the night, not letting them sleep, sinking their moralehe told al New York Times General Marchenko, engaged in the defense of Mykolaiv.

An estimate of Oryx speaks of 130 tanks, 84 armored vehicles and hundreds of vehicles destroyed, in addition to dozens of Russian planes shot down: the Ukrainians, according to an American intelligence report, managed to hit planes carrying Russian paratroopers, using American anti-tank missiles and Turkish drones. They then rely on Friesian horses and on handcrafted road blocks with buses and tramswhich slowed the advance throughout the country and in particular of the dragon snorting towards Kiev, to the Molotov cocktails to hit the enemy vehicles and to the tractors, with which Ukrainian peasants retrieve and pull war prey: the vehicles abandoned by Putin’s soldiers along the way.