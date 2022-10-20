News

War in Ukraine: the US denounces a sophisticated illegal network to evade sanctions and send military technology and oil to Russia

US dollars and bullets

The US Department of Justice indicted five Russian citizens and two Venezuelan oil traders in the Eastern District of New York for their alleged involvement in a global sanctions evasion and money laundering network.

“The defendants were criminal enablers for oligarchs, orchestrating a complex scheme to illegally obtain US military technology and sanctioned Venezuelan oil, through a myriad of transactions involving shell companies and cryptocurrencies,” said US Attorney Breon Peace.

“Their efforts undermined security, economic stability and the rule of law around the world,” he added.

The accused

According to the accusation revealed this Wednesday, the Russian citizens who were captured in different cities in Europe are: Yury Orekhov, 42 years old; Artem Uss, 40 years old; Svetlana Kuzurgasheva aka Lana Neumann, 32 years old; Timofey Telegin, 39, and Sergei Tulyakov, 52.

