News

War in Ukraine: the US denounces a sophisticated illegal network to evade sanctions and send military technology and oil to Russia

Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
0 1 3 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

US dollars and bullets

image source, Getty Images

The US Department of Justice indicted five Russian citizens and two Venezuelan oil traders in the Eastern District of New York for their alleged involvement in a global sanctions evasion and money laundering network.

“The defendants were criminal enablers for oligarchs, orchestrating a complex scheme to illegally obtain US military technology and sanctioned Venezuelan oil, through a myriad of transactions involving shell companies and cryptocurrencies,” said US Attorney Breon Peace.

“His efforts undermined security, economic stability and the rule of law around the world,” he added.

The accused

According to the accusation revealed this Wednesday, the Russian citizens who were captured in different cities in Europe are: Yury Orekhov, 42 years old; Artem Uss, 40 years old; Svetlana Kuzurgasheva aka Lana Neumann, 32 years old; Timofey Telegin, 39, and Sergei Tulyakov, 52.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
0 1 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Is it better to brush your teeth before drinking coffee or after? (and other tips to avoid stains)

25 seconds ago

Wagner group makes gains on Eastern Front

56 mins ago

The United States will release 15 million barrels of oil reserves in the face of recent production cuts

1 hour ago

Vibrio vulnificus, the bacteria that “eats meat” whose cases have increased in Florida after the passage of Hurricane Ian

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button