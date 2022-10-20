War in Ukraine: the US denounces a sophisticated illegal network to evade sanctions and send military technology and oil to Russia

Drafting

The US Department of Justice indicted five Russian citizens and two Venezuelan oil traders in the Eastern District of New York for their alleged involvement in a global sanctions evasion and money laundering network.

“The defendants were criminal enablers for oligarchs, orchestrating a complex scheme to illegally obtain US military technology and sanctioned Venezuelan oil, through a myriad of transactions involving shell companies and cryptocurrencies,” said US Attorney Breon Peace.

“His efforts undermined security, economic stability and the rule of law around the world,” he added.

The accused

According to the accusation revealed this Wednesday, the Russian citizens who were captured in different cities in Europe are: Yury Orekhov, 42 years old; Artem Uss, 40 years old; Svetlana Kuzurgasheva aka Lana Neumann, 32 years old; Timofey Telegin, 39, and Sergei Tulyakov, 52.

Orekhov and Kuzurgasheva reportedly used a front company called Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau GmbH (NDA GmbH) with which they “obtained and bought sensitive military technologies and dual-use from U.S. manufacturers, including advanced semiconductors and microprocessors used in fighter aircraft, missile systems, smart munitions, radar, satellites, and other military applications of space-based systems.”

These items were sent to different recipients in Russia, including sanctioned companies controlled by Telegin and Tulyakov that provided services to the Russian military.

According to the US government, Orekhov traveled to the US in 2019 to obtain parts used in the Russian-made Sukhoi fighter jet and the US-made F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jet.

Artem Uss, for his part, is the son of the governor of the Russian region of Krasnoyarsk, Krai and would be co-owner of NDA GmbH.

Orekhov and Uss, too, are accused of using NDA GmbH to smuggling hundreds of millions of barrels of oil from Venezuela to Russian and Chinese buyers“including a Russian aluminum company controlled by a sanctioned oligarch and the world’s largest oil, gas and petrochemical refining conglomerate.”

As for the other two defendants, it is known that they are Juan Fernando Serrano Ponce, alias Juanfe Serrano, and Juan Carlos Soto; who allegedly negotiated illicit oil deals for Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), the Venezuelan state oil company, as part of the illegal network.

Serrano and Soto reportedly brokered deals worth millions of dollars between PDVSA and NDA GmbH, which were funneled through a complex set of shell companies and bank accounts to disguise the transactions.

The indictment details that Orekhov, in communication with Serrano, openly admitted that he was acting on behalf of a sanctioned Russian oligarch, saying: “He [el oligarca] is also under sanctions. That is why [estamos] acting from this company [NDA GmbH]. as a facade.

Payment for the illicit activities of NDA GmbH was frequently made in US dollars sent through US financial institutions and correspondent bank accounts.

“To facilitate these transactions, Orekhov and his accomplices used shell companies, falsified know-your-customer documentation and bank accounts in high-risk jurisdictions, causing US banks to process tens of millions of dollars in violation of US sanctions and other criminal laws,” the indictment says.

“The scheme also used mass cash shipments with couriers in Russia and Latin America, as well as millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency transfers, to effect these transactions and launder the proceeds.”

The defendants face the crimes of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Orekhov, Uss, Kuzurgasheva, Serrano Ponce and Soto are also charged with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, bank fraud conspiracy for oil smuggling scheme, and money laundering conspiracy for oil smuggling.

Orekhov, Kuzurgasheva, Telegin and Tulyakov, meanwhile, are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud; money laundering conspiracy for the illicit acquisition of US dual-use technology; conspiracy to violate the Export Control Reform Act and smuggling goods from the US.

The FBI is investigating the case and its director, Christopher Wray, said: “With our American and international partners, [el FBI] will continue to aggressively disrupt the procurement of illicitly obtained oil, money laundering and military technology from US companies to support Russia in the war against Ukraine.”