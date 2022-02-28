War in Ukraine: Vasyl Lomachenko puts down his boxing gloves and joins the Ukrainian army in the war against Russia

Dince the recent invasion of Russia, several citizens have decided to take up arms in defense of Ukraine. The latest sports figure to quit his activity to focus on the war is Vasyl Lomachenko.

The Ukrainian fighter recently joined the Belgorod-Dnistrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion and images of the former lightweight world champion are already circulating in an army uniform and carrying a gun. through Instagram the account of lomus_official, which is dedicated to selling boxer products, published a photograph of Lomachenko confirming that the fighter enlisted.

The 34-year-old boxer in recent days had published his rejection of the invasion of Russia and ask for prayers before these events. However, because the war persists, Loma chose to join the army during this period and serve in his native area.

On the other hand, he still did not have any confirmed fight for this year, so he had no major impediment to take up arms. His last duel was against Richard Commey in November of last year and he won by unanimous decision.

Different reports pointed out, weeks ago, that the Ukrainian could crash against Kambosos for the light titles; but the agreement has not been made official. And as long as the conflicts continue, Lomachenko will not be interested in putting on the gloves.