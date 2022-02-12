War in Ukraine, what China gains – Foreign

Beijing February 12, 2022. Between the two litigants, Xi Jinping enjoys. There Ukrainian crisis which has made the relations between fly And Washington this is great news for China. Beijing has openly sided with the Kremlin, saying harsh words against NATO enlargement. But what can Xi gain from any conflict?

The current situation

China is slowly preparing for autumn when the National Congress of the Communist Party. Xi Jinping will almost certainly secure a historic third term as president and set the course for the next five years. Obviously, in recent months, the focus will be more inward than outward. “An America distracted by the Ukrainian crisis – points out Giorgio Cuscito, a scholar of geopolitics of China and the Far East – could agree in Beijing”.

The axis with Moscow

Russia and China are closer than ever. Beijing has been Moscow’s largest trading partner for several years. The volume of trade last year reached a record figure of 129 billion euros. In 2020 Putin and Xi signed an agreement for a closer military agreement and a few days ago the Chinese president met his Russian counterpart in person, on the occasion of the opening of the Beijing Winter Games. Valadimir was the first foreign leader to meet Jinping in the past two years.

The war scenario

If Putin were to invade theUkraine and the West were to impose harsh sanctions against Russia, the overwhelming majority of analysts believe that Beijing would take the field to help Moscow economically, as it did in 2014 when Crimea was invaded. This means that China could include Russia in an alternative payment system; lending to Russian banks and companies and buying Federation oil. Obviously, all this would have a very high financial cost for Beijing as well. For this reason, experts believe that China is not all that in favor of an eventual conflict. “Spoken support from Russia is a low-cost move for Beijing”notes Chris Miller of Tufts University.

The lens on the USA

China is very interested in what could happen in Ukraine especially for understand how the US will move, in the event of a peaceful resolution, what kind of agreements will be signed with Rusua. This will give the dimension of how Washington behaves in the face of an aggressive foreign power. Obviously, Beijing looks at Ukraine as a mirror of Taiwan. A signal of weakness from the US could give the definitive push to China to annex the island, a goal set (peacefully or not) by 2049. Obviously the two dossiers are very different, also because Taipei is decidedly more important for the United States versus Kiev.