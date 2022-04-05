War in Ukraine: Why the Russians couldn’t get into kyiv | Univision World News

The Mariupol area, on the other hand, is of strategic importance to Russia because it would allow it to build a ‘land bridge’ between the area of the Crimean peninsula (annexed by Moscow in an invasion in 2014) and the eastern territories of Ukraine and Russia. .
The latter, kyiv, is a military target that could allow Moscow to deal a political blow to the government of Volodymyr Zelensky. Some analyzes indicated that the idea was to quickly take control in order to displace the president and promote a change of leadership in line with Russia.
Why were the Russian troops trapped in Bucha?
Images of horror are emerging from the town of Bucha, near kyiv, after several weeks under Russian occupation. The photos of dead civilians in the streets and the reports that hundreds of bodies are being buried in mass graves cause fear throughout the world.
But among all those photos, some images seem to perfectly illustrate why the Russian troops could not enter kyiv:
The avenues of Bucha look like real “cemeteries” of Russian tanks and armored vehicles that sought to reach the capital, surround it and eventually overthrow the Zelensky government.
From Bucha, the journalist of the British network BBC, Jeremy Bowen, recounted that Bucha avenues ended up functioning as a sort of canyon in which the columns of Russian forces were ambushed and destroyed by the Ukrainian Army.
One of the first Russian convoys was destroyed in one of the first Ukrainian ambushes that managed to stop the Russians. This is the image from a month ago in another of Bucha’s avenues:
Why couldn’t the Russians get to kyiv?
Moscow tried to present the withdrawal of troops from these cities around kyiv as a military decision to “concentrate in the east, in the Donbas region.” But the general analysis in the West is that Russia did not expect Ukraine’s fierce and orderly response to the invasion.
The invaders “lost momentum” after weeks of occupation and that the scene in the streets of Bucha seems to be the answer: entire convoys transformed into twisted metals.
With attack drones and the Ukrainian volunteer force, the Russian columns were decimated, the report details.
Bucha is the partial example of why the Russians could not reach kyiv despite besieging the area for weeks: ambushes, a fierce response from the Ukrainians that may have been underestimated beforehand, and difficult combat in an urban area.
On the other hand, Russia has a large and powerful army but it is normally trained in open spaces and very little in urban environments. indicates an analysis of the New York Times.
The Russian forces began by attacking the Hostomel airfield on the outskirts of kyiv and since they could not take control of it due to strong resistance, the arrival of “airborne forces” to invade the capital could not materialize.
Then Russia continued to send columns and equipment by land and chose to invade the suburbs, cities like Irpin or Bucha, to lay bases and from there begin to launch their attacks on kyiv. But there they were ambushed again and again.
Being a city, moreover, it has few entry routes (that is, they are not open fields but can only be entered by roads), which made kyiv an increasingly difficult target. The Ukrainians, reports said, also appeared to detonate bridges and dams, cutting off land access and flooding areas north of kyiv, causing the Dnipro River to overflow.