War in Ukraine: Zelensky formalizes application to join NATO

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky affirms that the alliance with NATO is already a reality in fact.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Friday that his country is formally applying to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), using an accelerated accession mechanism.

The request was made on the same day that Vladimir Putin’s government announced the annexation to the Russian Federation of four regions of Ukraine that Russian troops have conquered since the start of the war in February this year.

“We are taking our decisive step by signing Ukraine’s application for accelerated NATO membership,” Zelensky said in a statement, stressing that his country had already advanced on its path to NATO membership by having demonstrated compatibility with the standards of the Atlantic Alliance.

“Are real [los estándares] for Ukraine, real on the battlefield and in all aspects of our interaction. We trust each other, we protect each other. This is an alliance, de facto. Today, Ukraine is applying to do so de jure“, he pointed.

