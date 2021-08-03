war is for children

A frontal attack. And public. Unexpected for fans. But according to those who know the two protagonists, not at all surprising. Megan Fox accused her ex-husband Brian Austin Green to use their children to pass her off as a bad mother. Absent and disinterested. And he did so with a long response to a post published by the actor on his Instagram page. Shot that was immediately removed. But not before it made the rounds of the web.

The end of the wedding in 2019

Megan Fox left, after 10 years of marriage, at the end of 2019 her husband Brian Austin Green, father of their three children. She fell in love on the set of her co-star of Midnight in the Switchgrass, Machine Gun Kelly. The former star of Beverly Hills 90210 he had told the end of the story in his podcast. Making it seem that the relations between the two were, at the very least, civil. That does not seem to be the case.

Megan Fox’s Declaration of War

And we found out with a picture on Instagram where Brian Austin Green, dressed for Halloween, is with one of his children. Journey. Because the response of the mother, Megan Fox, was quick and sharp. And, above all, it makes us understand how a war for the management of children is at the door. Here is the offending photo and the answer. Reposed from the Commensbycelebs profile. Since the actor has deleted the original post, replacing it with a photo in which there is only him.

What Megan Fox said

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It is not difficult to cut them out [i nostri figli, ndr]. Or choose photos in which they are not present», writes the protagonist of Transformers. “I had a wonderful Halloween day with them yesterday, yet you saw how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your children. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to show off via Instagram.”

“You are so blinded by the desire to let me pass in front of everyone for an absent mother while you are the father of the year, always present and eternally devoted. You have them with you half the time. Congratulations, you are truly an amazing human being! Why do you need the internet to echo what should be evident in the way your children love you?” she concludes.

It must be said that Brian Austin Green’s Instagram profile is full of photos of their children.

The indictment of Brian Austin Green’s other ex

Very heavy words. To which he responded, as we said, by posting a new photo. But to put even more weeds, green’s former partner thought about it. Vanessa Marcil, actress and mother of the eldest son Kassius. Who commented: “As I said… The truth always comes to the surface at the end… #sonocontesorella. She too, in fact, has always accused the ex of painting her as a bad mother, especially in the media.

An inevitable war for children

If for us this reaction of Megan Fox comes as a surprise, those who know the couple claim that it is not at all unexpected. In fact, it arrived later than expected. “It’s a difficult situation. As dad, Brian is great. It’s wonderful with the boys, “reveals a source interviewed by the weekly People. “The problem is that it is very embittered that Megan turned the page so quickly with Machine Gun Kelly. It was very difficult for him. Her behavior can be pretty immature when it comes to Megan, though. She knows how to anger Megan.”

He certainly succeeded. Too bad that, as often happens in these cases, between the wife and the husband to lose out are the children. Dragged into a war in which they are helpless pawns. And when it’s done like this in public it’s even worse.