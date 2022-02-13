War is now possible. One misstep is enough to light the fuse

“The Trojan War will not happen” was the lucky title of Jean Giraudoux’s play. But that war was fought. The historian Thucydides enunciated the law that bears his name: “A war breaks out when there is too much talk of it.” When the Germans invaded Poland on September 1, 1939, preceding the Soviet ones by two weeks, no one said: the Second World War broke out, but there was talk of the funny war, the strange war, the drôle de guerre because France and Great Britain had declared war on Germany but nothing happened.

Today we have a technical classification of what is meant by possible, probable and certain war. Today we are at the level of warfare possible. Russia has not only deployed about 130,000 men with ultra-modern and armored armaments, but yesterday also completed the supply lines to replace and supply men, cars, fuel, ammunition, food, health care. The invasion is now possible at the simple command of Vladimir Putin. And here we are at the point: will Putin give that order or not? Putin is for now using diplomacy backed by military pressure. He himself explained it every day on the YouTube channel dedicated to him. The Russian president speaks off the cuff and in a confidential tone, but he has changed his tune for ten days. He says he does not want war but also does not fear it: “If they bomb us with nuclear weapons, what can we do? We will go to heaven ».

Saturday used an unusual expression: “The Anglo-Saxons need a war.” The Kremlin has an open account with England which it often calls “the island”. On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov publicly mocked the Ukrainian president by saying: «What are you doing, Volodimir (Zelensky)? You were a member of the Communist youth and now you are a Westerner and start playing the piano? ». Putin himself said: «In Zelensky we offer political asylum. We have nothing against him, but if he provokes a war he will need to be protected ». The Russian Supreme Command has brought the fleet back from the Atlantic and brought it within range of the Ukrainian coast. What would Putin want to achieve? He says he considers it a casus belli the fact that Kiev has asked to join NATO, because it would follow the attempt to recapture Crimea, provoking the intervention of NATO in accordance with art. 5 of the Alliance which would place its missiles 300 kilometers from Moscow. Therefore, “if Washington and NATO want to avoid a war, they must not only disappear from Ukraine, but also from Poland, Hungary and Romania and the Baltic republics”, because Moscow considers all the territories belonged to Russia, since the time of Peter the Great , as its own zone of influence: the largest country in the world always fears being invaded, as happened with Napoleon and Hitler.

On the other side, in Washington, sits a weak and threatening president like Joe Biden, who sends symbolic troops to Europe that increasingly irritate the Kremlin and an aircraft carrier in the Adriatic capable of striking Russian troops in the event of an invasion of Ukraine. . His deputy Kamala Harris also made a bellicose statement yesterday and in conclusion, while diplomacy works convulsively, Europe remains hanged from the Russian gas barrel. Time is short and when the time comes for the tough ones, the tough ones have already taken the field before our eyes: the war for now is classified as “possible” and not “probable”. And let’s hope no one makes any missteps. But watch out for Thucydides and his law: the amount of aggressive words used has already exceeded the guard level.