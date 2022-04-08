War? “It will have enormous economic repercussions”

WASHINGTON – The Russian invasion will have “enormous economic repercussions in Ukraine and beyond”.

The US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has sounded the alarm on the global economy, describing a recovery still held back by Covid and now squeezed between war, on the one hand, and sanctions, on the other.

Despite the risks of a further economic slowdown and high economic costs, Yellen assures that the United States intends to move forward on the path of sanctions to make sure Moscow is held accountable for its actions.

“Russia’s actions represent an unacceptable affront to the global order and will have enormous economic repercussions in Ukraine and beyond. The Treasury is committed to ensuring that Russia cannot benefit from the international financial system, “Yellen said during a hearing in Congress, highlighting how Moscow’s shares” must remember “the importance of investment in ‘ energy independence. “We are witnessing the weakness that comes from relying on a single energy source or a single trading partner. And that is why it is essential to diversify resources and energy suppliers, ”adds Yellen.

Yellen’s economic alarm comes as fears and signs of a possible recession multiply, and precede the expected downward revision of global growth estimates by the International Monetary Fund.