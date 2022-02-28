war makes us wild

War. Ana Maria Shua. Foam Pages. Madrid, 2019.

Talking about the war is uncomfortable, but it is necessary. No one wins, everyone loses, we all lose if there is no dialogue. I am thinking of Svetlana Aleksievich, Nobel Prize for Literature in 2015, who has insisted that if we do not reflect on war we are doomed to gradually become beasts. And she is right. Aleksievich, who gave a voice to the survivors of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, in War has no feminine face tells how a woman, tormented by her experiences, confesses that after the war she could no longer enter butcher shops because the meat reminded her a lot of human remains; she had to pull people out of the fire and was left with a trauma related to the color red: every time her skin touched a red thread or cloth, she immediately covered herself with an allergy.

Literature helps us to reflect on war with all its harshness and horror. And Ana María Shua (Buenos Aires, 1951) knows that when she explores this critical topic through microfiction. As in all warlike conflicts, there is something of fiction and something of reality in her reflections, pictures that she links with great care to show absurdities, unlikely, inexplicable situations. She shua starts from history, literature, mythology and science to scrutinize the situations that triggered the violence in an exacerbated way. In reality we are facing a bunch of errors that humanity carries on its back and still repeats them as if they had never happened.

The book is divided into four sections: The Art of War, warriors, weapons and strategies. In the first part, the great guest is Sun Tzu, but there are other authors who make us reflect on the different ways of defeating an enemy. Because every war, even those waged by plants and animals in their daily acts of survival, is based on deception. Warriors deals with Viking, Celtic, Japanese, Egyptian, Aztec, German, English, French, Russian, Greek, Polish, Indian soldiers, all of them convinced that an unsuccessful sacrifice is required so that another man, who will have the title of hero, can stand out. In the section of Weapons A whole catwalk is organized to find out what the instruments were in these destruction missions: they range from a dog, a dolphin, bats, insects, drums, spears, fetid odors, bagpipes, medicines, divers to bacteriological diseases or new viruses. And finally in Strategies We approach the series of resources that have been implemented for war purposes: controlled extermination, the gods, the poisoning of waters, the siege of cities, betrayal and medical advances.

A hair-raising scene refers to Ares, god of war, who goes through his battles in a chariot pulled by four steeds. His sons Delmos and Phobos go with him, terror and panic. They are accompanied by Eride, his sister, goddess of violence. “Ares scorns with tears of rage intolerable truces and treaties which, because of his bellicose aides, he cannot prevent.”

The gods fight each other, while “humans despise their own choices, their own decisions, their human mistakes. Illogical, erroneous, confused, they dream of perfection and the absolute. They create their gods and their heroes and make them fight each other, because they need prestigious examples. The gods, on the other hand, make men fight for fun, to entertain themselves for a while”, writes Shua.

What did Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar, Genghis Khan, Napoleon, and Hitler have in common? Every time one of them met a cat, they were seized by that paralyzing fear that compels them to retreat rather than face an adversary.

Who wants to go to war? Apparently “the very young, the very foolish and those who fear being branded as cowards.” Because “we talentedly pretend to desire peace, but we admire and deify the lords of war”.

Attila is said to have faked his death to gain his freedom. “The dead man was actually one of the many doubles who, for security reasons, stood in for him at ceremonies.”

Ana María Shua remembers Lysistrata, when women decided not to have sex with men as a measure of pressure to end the war. However, the narrator refers that almost “two thousand five hundred years later, women are already part of the army. In defense of our rights, we refuse to be relegated to nursing or office tasks and we want to fight alongside men.” She says that Lysistrata is crying and that perhaps her father, Aristophanes, is too.

When Svetlana Aleksievich finished writing War has no woman’s face, the authorities of the regime of the Soviet Union carefully reviewed his unpublished and indicated that it vulgarized the great heroines of the war. What was the trouble? Russian censors noted that it exhibited women eating animal waste to get through the day and indicated how difficult it was for them to menstruate in times of war.

Shua notes that “the Lord of Arms gave humans a choice between various mephitic gases, capable of transforming enemies into friends, birds or corpses. It is said that men chose the simplest and most irreversible option. Micro-essays, micro-fictions, woven with a certain dose of irony and a lot of truth, a truth that fills us with shame because it carves in our faces that, as a society, every time a war begins we have failed. War, like the woman in Aleksievich’s story, should cause us indignation and allergy.

Mary Carmen Sanchez Ambriz

