War of Latin divas: Gloria Estefan criticizes Jennifer Lopez for Super Bowl comments

Gloria Estefan criticized Jennifer Lopez for his recent comments about sharing the stage with Shakira at the 2020 Super Bowl.

Estefan’s response comes after Lopez’s Halftime documentary showed her reaction when Shakira was named co-star of the sporting event.

Related news

During his appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen the Cuban-American singer and actress revealed that she was offered to accompany the ladies on stage.

Estefan, who turned down acting alongside JLo and the Waka Waka singer, said: “Look, this is the end result. You have very little time, like 12 minutes or so, to get things on and off set.”

“So, could you do it with just one person? Yeah, but I think they wanted to throw a big Latin and Miami show and they tried to pack as much as possible.”he added.

He continued while criticizing Lopez for his complaints about the performance: “Okay, and imagine what J.Lo would have said if I was the third (performer).”

“I would literally go out, do ‘Shake Your Body.’ [‘Conga’] and out. It was his moment. Also, I didn’t want to go on a diet in December.”Stefan added.

In his Netflix Halftime documentary, Lopez said: “We have six (expletive) minutes. We have to have our singing moments. It’s not going to be a dance revue (expletive). We have to sing our message.”

“This is the worst idea in the world for two people to do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world.”JLo added.