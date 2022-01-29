War of religion in France: anti-Semitism spreads among Muslims

45 percent of the Jews French prefer to hide their religious affiliation to avoid being attacked or insulted. This is the shocking fact that emerges from a survey commissioned by the American Jewish Commettee (Ajc) and the Fondation pour l’Innovation Politique at the Ifop institute, published exclusively by Le Parisien. In the week in which Remembrance Day is celebrated, the Parisian newspaper raises the alarm on the spread ofanti-Semitism in the country and on the contradictions of a society that is often afraid of denouncing hate crimes against people of the Jewish religion in order not to offend other confessions.

The research, in fact, focuses on two groups of interviewees, Christians and Muslims. The latter point to far-right movements as responsible for the hatred against Jews, while the first to play an increasingly important role in the spread of anti-Semitism is the advance of radical Islam. In the mosques in fact, anti-Jewish discourses are increasingly frequent. There are those who do not have too much trouble declaring themselves anti-Semitic or anti-Zionist, with reference to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. And 61 percent of practicing Muslims think Jews are “too powerful”.

This is an opinion, writes Eve Roger in the editorial published in the Parisian newspaper, shared by 22 per cent of French people. Furthermore, for 48 per cent of the citizens who live beyond the Alps, Jews would have “a particular relationship with money”. They are “stereotypes conveyed by the far right”, notes the journalist, but they have also taken hold among the Muslims more orthodox. Often, however, as Mauro Zanon notes on Libero, the French left struggles to denounce the phenomenon in order not to pass for “Islamophobic”.

Yet cases of mosques closed due to are not uncommon sermons who target Jews. The latest case dates back to January 12, in Cannes. Without considering the January 2015 attack on the Hyperacher in Porte de Vincennes, the 2012 attack on the Jewish school in Toulouse, where the 23-year-old Franco-Algerian Mohammed Merah killed four people including three children, or the murder of the 65-year-old teacher. Sarah Halimi. The woman was killed in 2017 by a deranged man, Kobili Traoré. She was initially recognized as the aggravating circumstance of anti-Semitism because the man would have shouted Allah is great and “I have killed a demon”, while she was raging on the neighbor.

According to the Ifop survey, 68 per cent of Jewish citizens in France have suffered humiliation, while 20 per cent, one in five, have been victims of violence physics. It especially happens when religious affiliation is manifested with obvious symbols, such as the kippah or the star of David. Most of the assaults take place in classrooms, from elementary school to university. In fact, 18 percent of parents confess that their children have been physically attacked at least once, precisely because they are Jews.

And anti-Semitism is also the protagonist in the anti-government demonstrations in recent weeks. In the protests against the green pass lists of names of personalities of Jewish origin (real or presumed) appearing accused of being “responsible for the pandemic”. “Historians have given a key to reading: – writes Roger on Le Parisien – every time a crisis arises, when doubt and uncertainty prevail, these nauseating theses re-emerge from the depths of conspiracy. “And so the Jews who” would pull the strings thanks to their occult power “over Big Pharma and vaccines, end up once more. time in the viewfinder.