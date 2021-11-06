War of spies in Berlin. Russian undercover falls from skyscraper

The mysterious death on a sidewalk in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin of Kiril Zhalo, a 35-year-old diplomat who had the rank of second embassy secretary, but who was considered by intelligence, emanates an unmistakable (and unpleasant) smell of spy-story an undercover FSB (Moscow Secret Service) agent was German. The incident dates back to the early hours of the morning of last October 19, but it was only heard yesterday from the website of the German weekly Der Spiegel, which announced the name of the deceased who arrived with the help of the investigative site Bellingcat and the independent Russian news site The Insider, since neither Russian nor German official sources had done so.

Zhalo appears to have fallen from a high floor of the vast embassy complex on Behren Strasse, in the immediate vicinity of Unter den Linden in what was once East Berlin. It appears that the Russian mission in Berlin refused an autopsy on the diplomat’s body. , who was repatriated without making official comments except a hint of “a tragic accident”. German security sources define the causes of Zhalo’s death as “unknown”, but even if the Russian embassy in Berlin dismissed speculations by Western media as “absolutely inappropriate”, there is no lack of elements to link her to dark stories that have recently poisoned the relations between the two countries.

Kiril Zhalo was the son of General Aleksei Zhalo, a big shot of the FSB, head of the directorate for the protection of the constitutional order and director of the so-called “second service” of the Russian secret services. And here the problems begin, for two interrelated reasons. The first is that, according to Der Spiegel, there is a link between this spy structure and the assassination that took place in August 2019 in a park in the Berlin center of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian who had fought alongside the Chechen rebels; the second is that Kiril Zhalo had been transferred from Vienna to Berlin two months before this murder, and it is at least strange that in a confidential list of diplomats of the German Foreign Ministry the second secretary of the Russian embassy who had assumed the his duties were not called Kiril Zhalo, but Dmitry Maltsev.

The German investigators have always maintained that the killer of Khangoshvili (a Russian named Vadim Krasikov, currently on trial in Berlin) could not have acted a few hours after his arrival in Germany without support in the German capital from precisely the “second service” of the FSB, but this does not automatically prove (it is Bellingcat himself who recognizes it) the direct involvement of Kiril Zhalo in this affair. The fact remains that the directorate led by the father of the diplomat who died in such mysterious circumstances has a very sinister reputation, and that according to Der Spiegel it is also involved in the poisoning of Vladimir Putin’s main opponent, Aleksei Navalny, which took place in August 2020.

About ten Russian diplomats have died abroad in suspicious or violent circumstances in recent years. The best known cases are that of the head of military intelligence Igor Sergun, who mysteriously died in Syria in 2016 where he was sent for a delicate meeting with the dictator Bashar el-Assad, and that of the ambassador to Ankara Andrei Karlov, murdered in a art gallery in the same year shot by a Syrian refugee. And already in 2003 a Russian diplomat had fallen from a window of the embassy in Berlin and died on the pavement in the courtyard.