War of Tomorrow Chris McKay film review with Chris Pratt [Amazon]

The war of tomorrow he had all the credentials to try to elevate himself into something new, but it seems, rather, just another wasted opportunity. The new film by Chris McKay (former director of LEGO Batman – The Movie) debuts directly on Amazon Prime Video, bypassing the pandemic-causing room, with a stellar budget of $ 200 million.

Putting the record straight away, from the very first scenes the director makes it clear that he is in front of a film in which the viewer will have to accept many compromises: first of all, do not look for a solution to the many plot holes presented and simply enjoy the film. . In retrospect, choosing time travel as the main theme of the film turns out to be a not-so-happy choice.

The war of tomorrow: plot

Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) is a biology teacher at an American high school with a past in the military and looking for new stimuli. During the 2022 World Cup final, Brazil’s incredible counterattack action is stopped by the arrival of soldiers from the future who use the media event to warn humanity of an impending alien invasion. This warning will be followed by a mass mobilization to recruit civilian personnel to be sent to the future to fight, including Dan who is leaving his family to venture into the future. Catapulted into post-apocalyptic Miami, he will find himself face to face with aliens trying to survive and save the world.

Between quotationism and banality

The screenplay thrives on contamination of the many films that populate the science fiction genre and its protagonist: Chris Pratt with his role he tends to remind a little of Schwarzenegger in Terminator, a little Will Smith in I’m legend, a little Tom Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow, leaving the public the feeling of something already seen. Pratt himself cannot get out of the role that brought him worldwide popularity, that of Star-Lord, all accentuated by numerous and excessive close-ups.

To this is added an sstory that continues in a predictable but linear way, with the few twists that do nothing but fuel the strong doubts about the logic of the plot, generating quite banal paradoxes. Note the design of the alien monsters, some mad dogs, some giant insects, some xenomorphic, ready to “come out of the fucking walls of every building“, Which we found beautiful.

To compensate for the weak narrative structure of the film there is, however, a strong action component, with a crescendo of violence between the fury of the aliens and human resistance. The direction, however, is not incisive and in the long shootings between the two sides he dwells too much on the close-ups of the actors intent on shooting, in a continuous field-counter-shot rebound between aliens and soldiers that in the long run begins to tire. The idea of ​​being in front of a guided video game is a demerit of the lack of directorial inventiveness.



However, when the viewer becomes aware that he is facing a film with very few pretensions, then the show is guaranteed. The war of tomorrow is, in effect, a popcorn movie summer without pretending to stand out from the crowd, a film to be enjoyed in the cool of the cinema in the scorching summer. Perhaps, this is the real wasted opportunity.