War Of Tomorrow – The Chris Pratt movie is coming to Prime Video

Are you ready for the action movie directed by Chris McKay and performed by Chris Pratt? After acquiring the worldwide rights, the Amazon Studios are ready to launch the film The War Of Tomorrow. Let’s find out all the details together!

The War Of Tomorrow – History

In the movie The War Of Tomorrow we will follow the events of a group of travelers over time. Coming from the year 20151, they will carry with them a message that will shock the whole world. What would happen if he said that in thirty years the human race will be on the verge of losing a global war against a lethal alien species? The only hope of surviving this is that soldiers and civilians of the present will be transported to the future and join the battle. Will they succeed in their intent? Chris Pratt will play the role of a rookie and be determined to save the world for his young daughter! Dan (Chris Pratt) will then join a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her estranged father (JK Simmons), ready for the desperate task of rewriting the fate of the planet!

Exit date

The sci-fi action movie, The War Of Tomorrow, will debut exclusively on the streaming platform Prime Video in more than 240 countries. When? The July 2, 2021!

The cast

In the cast of The War Of Tomorrowin addition to Chris Pratt, we also find Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and Academy Award winner JK Simmons. The film directed by Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean. The production is curated by Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer and Adam Kolbrenner. The executive producers are Rob Cowan, Chris Pratt, Brian Oliver and Bradley J. Fischer with Samantha Nisenboim in the role of co-producer.

“I am very proud of this incredible cast and crew, they have all worked in difficult circumstances to create a unique and original sci-fi action… which is increasingly rare. Seeing this group of actors and technicians effortlessly mix action, horror, comedy and drama genres was a dream come true for me … and I hope that next summer it will thrill the audience too.”Added the director Chris McKay.

“It’s great to be working with Amazon again to launch a Skydance movie”Said the Skydance CEO David Ellison. “Jen and the marketing team achieved great success when they launched films on the Amazon platform, making them unmissable events, and with Chris Pratt as the protagonist, the bar is raised even more.“.

